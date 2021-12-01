Florida Man: Beard's fun idea, Dillingham's future, Michigan's commit

It’s Wednesday, which means Rivals.com’s basketball recruiting director and resident Florida Man Rob Cassidy is back with a look around the hoops world and its recruiting landscape. This week in his column he checks in on Michigan’s youngest commit, raises a glass to Chris Beard’s strategy at Texas and logs a FutureCast for a five-star prospect. ***** BONUS FLORIDA MAN COLUMN: Looking back at an important weekend 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

Checking in on Michigan's early commit

Christian Anderson committed to Michigan in October, well before he played a game during his sophomore season. The hyper-early pledge raised some eyebrows and we here at Rivals.com debated whether the pledge would make it to National Signing Day in 2024, which feels like three decades from now in pandemic days. It’s still too early to tell if Anderson’s commitment will stand the test of time, but a quick check-in on the point guard’s game says things remain on track when it comes to his development. Anderson’s sophomore year is now underway, and his Atlanta (Ga.) Lovett School took the stage at the annual Holiday Hoopsgiving event over the weekend, where Anderson didn’t disappoint. The Wolverine-to-be averaged 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds in two games at the showcase. And while you’d ideally like him to add both length and muscle before he hits college, there’s plenty of time for him to do so. Accepting an early commitment – especially one from a 5-foot-8 point guard – is a high-risk, high-reward situation. Things look good on the reward front so far, however.

Chris Beard understands the assignment

Chris Beard (AP Images)

Texas basketball will almost always play second fiddle to Texas football. The culture of both the university and the state dictates that. That said, the school’s massive student population and national fan base provide opportunity. The key lies in energizing both. Winning is the ultimate way to accomplish such a goal, obviously, but there are also other, peripheral avenues. Enter Texas’ students-only game. The game against Sam Houston State, which took place at the school’s historic and intimate Frank Erwin Center (which will soon be demolished), was attended by 2,834 students and created a unique atmosphere rarely seen in the sport. It also served as a reminder to UT students that they could create a massive homecourt advantage in Austin if they so choose. With Longhorns football … uhh … in flux, so to speak, a vacuum for enthusiasm exists in Austin. Beard and his seventh-ranked team intend to fill it. The stars seem to have aligned a bit here, as both winning and creative ideas such as this one are giving Texas fans plenty to get their mind off whatever’s going on in the football offices these days.

FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: Robert Dillingham to NC State