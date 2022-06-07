Florida four-star LB Stanquan Clark sets an official, list OV contenders
From the do-all perspective at linebacker, one would be hard pressed to find a more versatile linebacker in the 2023 class than Stanquan Clark. Clark was a tackling machine for Miami’s Killian High...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news