Flashy senior point guard Zamareya Jones picks NC State
Senior point guard Zamareya Jones gave NC State her last official visit, and it paid off with her picking the Wolfpack on Wednesday.
Jones officially visited NC State on Sept. 28-30, and she had unofficially visited several times in the past. The Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt High star was offered by the Wolfpack on Aug. 3, 2021, and is currently ranked No. 17 overall by ESPN"s HoopGurlz recruiting.
Jones had a final five of NC State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Mississippi State, and adeptly visited all five.
Jones averaged 38.9 points, 7.0 assists, 5.4 steals, and 4.6 rebounds per game for 27-3 North Pitt. She shot 45 percent from three-point range, making 99 of 221 from beyond the arc. Jones has been working on her floater game in the lane and North Pitt will have a challenging schedule.
NC State has freshman point guard Zoe Brooks, and Jones has joined two other class of 2024 commits in combo guard Devyn Quigley and center Lorena Awou.
NCSU assistant coach Nikki West was the primary recruiter on Jones.
