Five-star point guard Jalen Lecque played high school ball in the state of North Carolina last season. He'll be back next year.

The 6-foot-4 guard who now attends Wolfboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, confirmed to Rivals.com on Tuesday that he has committed to play his college ball at N.C. State for Kevin Keatts.



“I’m relieved to have it done," Lecque told Rivals.com. "I’ve been working so hard that I feel it is the right time. I should be in a position to be a star and they are going to put me in a position to do that at N.C. State.

“I don’t think it was any real secret that I liked N.C. State. I feel real comfortable with Coach Keatts and he really made me feel wanted and needed."