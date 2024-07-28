From Cameron Boozer’s dominance at the Nike Peach Jam to Ikenna Alozie’s unstoppable play in the adidas 3SSB, five-star prospects were certainly living up to their billing during the gauntlet of shoe circuit championships over the last week. That said, they weren’t alone. We zeroed in on five prospects outside of the top 50 in the Rivals150 who managed consistent five-star production which could pay off big going forward.

Able was on fire all week in South Carolina, using his three-level scoring ability to light up the competition to the tune of 22 points a game. Perhaps most impressive was that he drained threes at a 54 percent clip for Austin Rivers SE Elite. That brought on new interest from programs like LSU, Baylor, Auburn and Xavier. The 6-foot-5 guard is planning visits to Miami, Northwestern, Wake Forest, Boston College and Xavier.

*****

Cam Boozer was the MVP for the team but, be clear, the NightRydas don’t win Peach Jam without Allen. The 6-foot-4 guard was the definition of an X-factor, averaging 15.6 points, five rebounds and four assists a game in North Augusta. He was stellar in the title game, pumping in 21 points to capture the hardware. Allen solidified himself among coaches as a gritty guard who does the dirty work and efficiently extends the defense.

*****

The Gonzaga commit cemented his status as one of the best scorers in the class with a 43-point outburst in the UAA Finals and claiming the UAA Rise Championship in the process. That was a carryover from a strong showing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp where Fogle averaged 15.7 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and one block a game. Mark Few has always had a special talent for finding big time talent in this section of the rankings, and Fogle looks to be next up.

*****

Magwood was a dominant force for Team Loaded during the adidas 3SSB Championships, averaging 20.7 points, five rebounds and 2.7 assists a game and getting all the way to the Final Four. Big shot after big shot, Magwood willed his team to wins all week with his infectious energy on both ends of the floor. He’s at his best when he’s going downhill in attack mode, but showcased the ability switch up the pace which helped to keep the defense off balance.

*****