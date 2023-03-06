The 2025 recruiting class is beginning to come into focus and the unveiling of full class rankings is on the horizon. Leading up to that, the Rivals.com national recruiting analysts will be naming new four-stars at each position. Defensive ends are in the spotlight today.

"Davis is a really aggressive defensive end you can play on either side of the defensive line. He does a great job staying low off the line and using his hands to keep offensive lineman off of him. He has really strong hands and does a nice job of getting the ball carrier to the ground once he makes contact. He isn’t an enormous defensive lineman, but he plays bigger than his size and has a frame that could still fill out even more. There are a lot of schools in play for Davis right now, but keep an eye on teams like North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others. - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

"Richey is a versatile prospect who could play a variety of positions at the next level, but it looks like defensive end is the most likely position for him. He’s quicker off the line of scrimmage and uses his length and advanced hand techniques to his advantage. He can play with above average strength at times, but he still has room to add more mask to his frame. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Ritchey add 30 to 40 pounds at the next level and move inside in certain situations. Ritchey's athleticism has brought a lot of teams to the table including Michigan, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and many others. - Friedman

"A beast is on the rise in Florida out of Port Charlotte High School. Putting dudes on roller skates to collapse the pocket, push-pull, swim or rip, you name it, Charles already has the moves in his tool belt. Off the snap, there is an intensity, a dog factor, Charles brings to the game that is not matched by offensive linemen. "The springboard for Charles’ recruitment was when Alabama offered in early December. Since the SEC powerhouse dropped the offer, LSU, Michigan State, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn and Ohio State are a few of the teams now coming after him." - Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

“Morgan started bubbling on the recruiting scene during his breakout sophomore campaign in which he recorded eight tackles for loss and five sacks, but it was his Georgia offer in late November that ushered in the offer blow-up. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Morgan uses his length and athleticism to violently pursue the backfield. Camp season will determine where exactly Morgan is at in his development, but he has high potential to finish as one of the top pass rushers in the league." - Nick Harris, national recruiting analyst

