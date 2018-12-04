Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

The NC State football team had five players earn first-team All-ACC status and another two made the second team by The Associated Press.



Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley, junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones, fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury and fifth-year senior weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt all earned first-team honors.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and freshman kicker Christopher Dunn both snagged spots on the second team.



Finley ranks fifth nationally in passing yards per game (315.8), and 10th in completion percentage (.679) — leading the ACC in both categories. He went 307-of-452 passing for 3,789 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Harmon, who entered the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday and will bypass playing in the Gator Bowl, tallied 81 catches for 1,186 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He leads the ACC and is 12th nationally with 98.8 yards per game.



Bradbury earned second-team All-American by Pro Football Focus on Monday, and he is a finalist for the Dave Rimington Award, which goes to the nation’s top center. Jones entered the East Carolina game allowing just one sack in 833 plays this season. NC State leads the ACC and ranks third nationally giving up only nine sacks in 2018. The Wolfpack offensive line has paved the way for three straight 1,000-yard rushers, only the second time in school history (1976-78).

Pratt ranks second in the ACC with 9.45 tackles per game, and was one tackle away from tying UNC’s Cole Holcomb. He added six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and seven quarterback hurries in 11 games played.



Meyers enters the Gator Bowl third in the ACC in receiving yards (1,028) and tied for second in receptions (89), to go along with four touchdowns in 11 games.



Meyers was the second Pack wide receiver to go over 1,000 yards this season, only the fourth time in ACC history a school had two in the same season. Meyers is second in the conference averaging 93.5 yards per game, a mark that is 17th nationally.



Dunn is tied for the ACC lead and ranks ninth nationally, converting 21-of-24 (.875) field goals. The 21 made field goals is a new NC State single-season record. Dunn was also second in the ACC with 113 points, second-best among kickers.