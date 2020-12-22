 Final stats: NC State Wolfpack basketball 79, North Carolina 76
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-22 20:06:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Final stats: NC State Wolfpack basketball 79, North Carolina 76

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the final stats from NC State's 79-76 win over a ranked UNC team in PNC Arena in Raleigh on Tuesday evening. The Wolfpack improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC with the victory.

Click on the box score to view them larger.

Click on the stats to view them larger.
Click on the stats to view them larger.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}