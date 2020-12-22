Final stats: NC State Wolfpack basketball 79, North Carolina 76
Here are the final stats from NC State's 79-76 win over a ranked UNC team in PNC Arena in Raleigh on Tuesday evening. The Wolfpack improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC with the victory.
Click on the box score to view them larger.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook