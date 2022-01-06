 TheWolfpackCentral - Farrell's All-American Team: Offense
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-06 08:05:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Farrell's All-American Team: Offense

Kenneth Walker
Kenneth Walker (Associated Press)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

There’s only one game left in the college football season so it’s safe to wrap things up with my first- and second-team All-Americans.

Here’s the offense…

*****

First Team

Bryce Young
Bryce Young (USA TODAY)

Quarterback

Bryce Young, Alabama — The Heisman winner is the best player in college football overall, his 46 touchdowns and only five interceptions speak to this.

Running Back

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State — The heart and soul of the Spartans' offense rushed for 1,636 yards.

Sean Tucker, Syracuse — Tucker doesn’t get a ton of attention but his 1,496 yards rushing should.

Wide Receiver

Jordan Addison, Pitt — The best receiver in the nation when it comes to route running and yards after catch.

Jameson Williams, Alabama — The best deep threat in the country simply can’t be covered as evidenced by his 15 touchdowns and more than 20 yards per catch.

Tight End

Brock Bowers, Georgia — He may be a true freshman but he’s been the best player on offense for a team fighting for a national title.

Offensive Line

Evan Neal, Alabama - Neal is a physical freak of nature and keeps Young’s blindside clear.

Ikem Ekwonu, NC State — Ekwonu is so good at pass and run blocking he’s giving Neal a run as the top offensive lineman to be picked in April.

Zion Johnson, Boston College — Johnson can play tackle or guard at the next level and had an outstanding season.

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky — The leader of one of the best offensive lines in the country.

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa — Easily the best center in the county and clear leader for Iowa.

Athlete

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State - Vaughn can do it all on the ground and through the passing game.

Second Team

Quarterback: Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Running Back: Tyler Badie, Missouri; Breece Hall, Iowa State

Wide Receiver: David Bell, Purdue ; Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Tight End: Trey McBride, Colorado State

Offensive Line: Charles Cross, Mississippi State; Connor Galvin, Baylor; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Caleb Chandler, Louisville; Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Athlete: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

