Farrell's All-American Team: Offense

There’s only one game left in the college football season so it’s safe to wrap things up with my first- and second-team All-Americans.

Quarterback

Bryce Young, Alabama — The Heisman winner is the best player in college football overall, his 46 touchdowns and only five interceptions speak to this.

Running Back

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State — The heart and soul of the Spartans' offense rushed for 1,636 yards.

Sean Tucker, Syracuse — Tucker doesn’t get a ton of attention but his 1,496 yards rushing should.

Wide Receiver

Jordan Addison, Pitt — The best receiver in the nation when it comes to route running and yards after catch.

Jameson Williams, Alabama — The best deep threat in the country simply can’t be covered as evidenced by his 15 touchdowns and more than 20 yards per catch.

Tight End

Brock Bowers, Georgia — He may be a true freshman but he’s been the best player on offense for a team fighting for a national title.

Offensive Line

Evan Neal, Alabama - Neal is a physical freak of nature and keeps Young’s blindside clear.

Ikem Ekwonu, NC State — Ekwonu is so good at pass and run blocking he’s giving Neal a run as the top offensive lineman to be picked in April.

Zion Johnson, Boston College — Johnson can play tackle or guard at the next level and had an outstanding season.

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky — The leader of one of the best offensive lines in the country.

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa — Easily the best center in the county and clear leader for Iowa.

Athlete

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State - Vaughn can do it all on the ground and through the passing game.