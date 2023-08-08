Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, Richie Schnyderite of HappyValleyInsider.com, Patrick Burnham or TheOsceola.com and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpackCentral.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Penn State will be a key player in Ernest Willor's recruitment.

Ernest Willor (Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FICTION. Penn State was a major player for Ernest Willor before he moved to Florida but that was early in the process and he's back in Maryland again. Now he has strong relationships with coaches around the country but he hasn’t taken many visits in the last year. He will surely be out on the recruiting trail this fall when he can but don’t be surprised if his recruitment turns into a multi-team battle before all is said and done. Penn State could eventually be an important team in his recruitment again because the Nittany Lions still need depth and potential difference-makers along the interior defensive line. Willor has that kind of potential but there aren’t many spots left in this Penn State recruiting class. Schnyderite's take: FICTION. Penn State cooled on Willor a little while back and landed several defensive linemen since then, as it currently has five defensive linemen committed with only one priority DL target left in edge rusher Jaylen Harvey.

*****

2. Florida State commits KJ Bolden and Charles Lester III will dominate the ACC just as Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James did.

KJ Bolden

Friedman's take: FICTION. Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James only played one year together at Florida State and the results of their time together is awfully impressive. In that 2015 season, the Seminoles ranked in the top 20 nationally in total defense, No. 9 nationally in scoring defense, and 21st nationally in passing yards allowed. James and Ramsey combined for seven sacks, eight pass breakups and allowed just 501 yards receiving with a completion percentage of only 52. KJ Bolden and Charles Lester are fantastic talents and will have the luxury of the opportunity to play more than one year together but the high marks Florida State posted while Ramsey and James were on the field in Tallahassee are a very hard standard to reach. Burnham's take: FACT. Bolden and Lester are two of the top overall prospects in the country overall and definitely two of the top prospects at their respective positions. Do they have the potential as football players to be as dominate in the ACC as two FSU legends and all-time greats in Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James? Yes, they certainly look like they have the potential to be dominate players based off the type of athletes and football players they show themselves to be on tape. The harder comp to me is Bolden vs James. James played at over 210 pounds as a freshman at FSU; Bolden is around 180 pounds. Bolden's game might not resemble James' style of play, but he has the physical attributes, including speed and closing ability, to be a dominant major college safety.

*****

3. NC State isn't done adding in-state receivers.

Terrell Anderson (Rivals.com)