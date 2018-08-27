NC State released its depth chart Monday, with no big surprises though a few key “or” battles remain throughout this week to settle.

Here are five take-aways from NCSU’s depth chart, and we’ll see what changes actually occur when the Wolfpack line up at 12 p.m. Saturday against James Madison at Carter-Finley Stadium.

1. Spots can still change between today and Saturday, but a few players have the edge at some key position battles. Redshirt freshman middle linebacker Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, redshirt sophomore right tackle Justin Witt and fifth-year senior free safety Dexter Wright were all listed as first-string players at their respective positions.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that fifth-year senior Stephen Louis and sophomore Emeka Emezie got the vaunted “or” at one of the outside receiver spots. Louis caught 37 passes for 583 yard and two touchdowns in 11 games last year, and is one of the four team captains. Assuming he’s healthy, if he relinquished a starting spot to up-and-coming Emezie, that’s pretty notable. The physical Emezie caught 13 passes for 163 yards and a score last year.

The other big battle that still wages is between sophomore cornerback Chris Ingram and junior college transfer Kishawn Miller at cornerback. Ingram started one game last year against Wake Forest at nickel, and the Demon Deacons picked on him throughout with featured receiver Tabari Hines.

2. NC State has had three running backs miss time this fall with an assortment of minor injuries. Freshmen Ricky Person Jr. and Trent Pennix and redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson have been expected to challenge for the second-string spot, but have missed time. Person claimed the second-string spot behind senior starter Reggie Gallaspy, but the surprise was who was listed for third spring.

Freshman Tyler Baker-Williams of Southeast Raleigh High played wide receiver, outside linebacker and safety in high school, and was recruited by the Wolfpack for safety or possibly nickel. Instead, he’s the third-string running back due to the assortment of injuries. He rushed 43 times for 276 yards and caught 31 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns his senior year.

3. The tight end position was expected to be in flux until redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline was eligible in the fourth game of the season. The 6-foot-7 former USC transfer has been hyped ever since he elected to transfer from his junior college to NC State.

The depth chart showed the position is in flux with redshirt freshman Damien Darden grabbing the first-string spot. He’s backed up by converted quarterback Dylan Parham and redshirt sophomore Dylan Autenrieth. The latter was expected to start due to his blocking skills and potential leadership abilities, drawing comparisons to past tight end Cole Cook.

4. The departure of running back Nyheim Hines to the NFL Draft a year early also created two key holes on special teams.

Fifth-year senior Maurice Trowell is first string at kick returner and redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas gets first crack at punt returner. Trowell, a former wide receiver turned cornerback, has past experience on kick returns, and is tied with redshirt sophomore wide receiver C.J. Riley for the fastest 40-yard dash time on the squad (4.48 seconds). Thomas proved he can catch the ball under duress, handling the punt return duties in a storm during the Kay Yow Spring Game last April.

Senior Kyle Bambard will continue to do the kickoffs, edging out freshman kicker Christopher Dunn.

5. Sometimes who isn’t on the depth chart can be a noticeable story, especially with scholarship players. The last few spots at defensive end went to freshman Joseph Boletepeli and junior Joe Babros. That showed redshirt freshman defensive end Xavier Lyas has work to do to vault pass the two newcomers, who were both in for the spring.

Junior college transfer defensive tackle Val Martin, a redshirt sophomore, also didn’t crack the depth chart at his position.