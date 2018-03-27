NC State sophomore wide receiver Emeka Emezie gets right to the point on what motivates him this season.

Emezie said a month doesn’t go by that he doesn’t watch a video clip of his controversial fumble inches from the goal line in the 30-24 loss at Wake Forest on Nov. 18. That was close to being Emezie’s breakout game, having caught a career-high five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. However, it’s hard for him to not let go of that potential second score in the contest. Emezie also isn’t so broken up that he has a picture of the play as his screen savor on his phone, but he’s ready to learn from the play and build off what was a promising freshman year.

“Every single day,” said Emezie on how the Wake Forest game motivates him. “I’ve watched that game countless times. I’ve seen that play so many times. I’ll look at it on You Tube at night before I fall asleep.

“I have to [torture himself]. I was so close to a different ending. The last time was probably a week ago. It’s not every night, but sometimes. It’s a big motivation because I don’t want to let my team down like that.”

Having quarterback Ryan Finley return for his sixth year was huge to Emezie and the other receivers.

“I saw his return on Twitter because I was tagged on something,” Emezie said. “I was like, ‘Oh what is this?’ It was very exciting because he is a great quarterback. Sometimes you can be amazed.”

The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder — who was a former Rivals.com three-star prospect — snagged 13 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in his debut season for the Wolfpack. Emezie was a prolific receiver for Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge High, catching 236 passes for 3,584 yards and 38 touchdowns in his prep career. He had 99 receptions for 1,387 yards and 18 touchdowns in just his senior year alone.

The adjustment to college did take some time but it wasn’t as difficult as Emezie pictured.

“At first, I was like ‘Wow, this was fast,’ but once you get in, you find what works for you,” Emezie said. “I realized that I fit in with these guys.”

Emezie has two great role models ahead of him at wide receiver in fifth-year senior Stephen Louis and junior Kelvin Harmon. He’s learned small details that will help him on the field and even some off the field knowledge.

“I’m trying to keep getting better and learn my craft every day,” Emezie said. “Those guys are great. We have the best receiving corps in the ACC. That is what we tell each other every day. I’ve learned how to work extremely hard to get to where I want to.”

Emezie’s personality on the field is much different than off it. He can get boisterous and borderline cocky between the lines, but is quiet and mild mannered in class or with his friends. Part of that might have to do with his role model — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham.

“Being on the field is how I can express myself,” Emezie said. “I get the passion and that is the biggest thing, and that is where the swagger comes out. I just feel real confident about myself.”

There is no diva-like behavior while walking around campus at NC State.

“I’m the most quiet guy,” Emezie said. “My coach in high school, he knew I was a diva and would get mad at me for dancing [on the field]. He would say ‘Act like it was not the first time.’”