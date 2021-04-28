NC State head baseball coach Elliott Avent has been named the manager of USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team for the 2021 season, the program announced in a release Wednesday.

The managerial appointment marks Avent's first. It's also his third time working with the Collegiate National Team. He previously served as an assistant coach in 2004 and 2015.

“Being selected to coach some of the best collegiate players in our great game is a special honor,” Avent said in a released statement. “I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Eric Campbell in previous years and USA Baseball, under the superb leadership of Paul Seiler, is a well-run organization.

"I look forward to announcing our staff in the coming weeks before turning our attention to selecting the team that will get the opportunity to compete and represent our country this summer.”