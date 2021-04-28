Elliott Avent named manager of USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team
NC State head baseball coach Elliott Avent has been named the manager of USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team for the 2021 season, the program announced in a release Wednesday.
The managerial appointment marks Avent's first. It's also his third time working with the Collegiate National Team. He previously served as an assistant coach in 2004 and 2015.
“Being selected to coach some of the best collegiate players in our great game is a special honor,” Avent said in a released statement. “I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Eric Campbell in previous years and USA Baseball, under the superb leadership of Paul Seiler, is a well-run organization.
"I look forward to announcing our staff in the coming weeks before turning our attention to selecting the team that will get the opportunity to compete and represent our country this summer.”
“Elliott is an exceptional baseball coach with an outstanding legacy of success throughout his long tenure at NC State,” USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager Eric Campbell said. “Since USA Baseball arrived in the Triangle in 2003, Elliott and the NC State program have been incredibly generous in supporting all of our programs and we are excited to have him once again working with the Collegiate National Team.
"We are confident that he will serve as a tremendous example and leader for this year’s team of talented young athletes both on and off the field.”
Ten of Avent's former athletes have participated on the Collegiate National Team, including notables: Joey Devine (2004), Carlos Rodon (2012, ‘13), Trea Turner (2012, ‘13), Will Wilson (2018) and Patrick Bailey (2018, ‘19).
The Collegiate National Team's remaining staff, roster and schedule will be announced at a later date.
After a 1-8 start in conference play, NC State has won 11 of its last 13 games and has played its way back into the postseason conversation.
The Wolfpack has 11 scheduled games remaining in the regular season before the ACC Tournament is set to begin on May 25 in Charlotte, N.C. The Pack's next scheduled series begins Friday, April 30 against Wake Forest in Winston Salem.
