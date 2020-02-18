Elite 2022 talent Travis Shaw talks NC State
In a room filled with the top football recruits in North Carolina’s 2021 class, Travis Shaw would look out of place. Not because he’s in the class of 2022, but because he already possessed the physical presence of a star Division I lineman compared to the fellow high school football players.
The high school sophomore is a multi-sport standout at Grimsley High School in Greensboro. At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Shaw plays defensive tackle for the school’s football team and center for the basketball team.
Shaw is considered a top-tier national recruit on the football field.
