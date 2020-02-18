News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 14:05:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Elite 2022 talent Travis Shaw talks NC State

Justin H. Williams
The Wolfpacker contributor

In a room filled with the top football recruits in North Carolina’s 2021 class, Travis Shaw would look out of place. Not because he’s in the class of 2022, but because he already possessed the physical presence of a star Division I lineman compared to the fellow high school football players.

The high school sophomore is a multi-sport standout at Grimsley High School in Greensboro. At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Shaw plays defensive tackle for the school’s football team and center for the basketball team.

Shaw is considered a top-tier national recruit on the football field.

NC State Wolfpack football recruiting target Travis Shaw plays defensive tackle at Grimsley High in Greensboro, N.C.
Shaw has five-star potential in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}