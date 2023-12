Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson High senior Elijah Groves has been pondering his college decision for months, even though he verbally committed to Kentucky on July 1.

One particular issue he couldn’t come around on — he wanted to be a middle linebacker. He said the reason he decommitted from Kentucky on Dec. 5 was that the Wildcats viewed the 6-foot-4, 207-pounder as an outside linebacker.

Groves said other schools reached out to him after he decommitted, but the Wolfpack has always stood out.

He had officially visited NC State on June 23-25.