A season of high expectations for sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley is about to begin.

ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay opined that Finley is his early pick to be the first quarterback taken in the 2019 selection process. One oddsmaker had Finley a 25-1 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

The stage is set for Finley, which is partially why he decided to return for one more season of college football rather than turn pro following last season. Now that the moment is arriving Saturday with a season-opening kickoff against James Madison, it’s also time to tune it all out, according to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Drintwitz has a unique relationship with Finley. This will be his fourth season as Finley’s position coach and coordinator spanning two universities. The two were together at Boise State in 2015 before coming to Raleigh, in a roundabout way, together in 2016.

“It’s been a remarkable journey and we are very proud of who he’s become, and he’s even a better person off the field than he is a player on the field and that’s really a good thing,” Drinkwitz noted.

That maturity should come in handy for Finley. Drinkwitz wants his quarterback to ignore the noise that comes with being a preseason All-ACC selection and most especially from being a potential high draft pick, future pro.

Drinkwitz noted that draft prognostications mostly come from “a bunch of people who have no real investment in it.”

“Writers don’t make draft picks,” Drinkwitz added.

Thus Drinkwitz’s orders for Finley are to only worry about James Madison.

“The only thing he can control is going out there and playing James Madison, and that’s what we talked about all the time,” Drinkwitz said.

Finley has a high level of maturity and intelligence, evidenced by the fact that he is currently working on his second master’s, but Drinkwitz said there is much more to Finley as a quarterback than his smarts.

“His accuracy, toughness and preparation,” Drinkwitz listed. “The preparation falls into probably number three, but his accuracy and his toughness are in my opinion the top of that list.

“I just hope he is talented enough to go out and play well against JMU.”

If Finley’s background is any indication, odds suggest that he will do just fine. Last year he completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,518 yards and 17 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

With a repeat performance this season, Finley would likely finish his career second all-time at NC State in passing yards, completions, attempts and yards of total offense behind only Philip Rivers, who is a potential future Hall of Famer. Finley could also challenge Rivers’ career completion percentage mark. Finley is at 63.0 percent compared to Rivers’ 63.6 percent.

Thus it is no wonder that he finds himself, with another good year, potentially at the center of college football’s attention. But it starts one game at a time.