Senior cornerback Kal-el Pascal is making the most of his last bus trip to colleges.

Pascal and many of his South Florida friends were at NC State’s camp Saturday. The 5-foot-11, 176-pounder from Miami (Fla.) Dr. Krop is already further down the road in recruiting, but hopes to pick up a few more offers. Dr. Krop is where former NC State point guard Javi Gonzalez attended.