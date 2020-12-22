Devon Daniels scored eight straight points in the second half and finished with 21 to help North Carolina State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76 on Tuesday night. Freshman Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew nearly all of a 17-point first-half lead in an unusually early meeting in the longtime rivalry. But NC State responded with a 14-2 run after UNC (5-3, 0-1) got within a point, then did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Tar Heels' late rally to win for only the fifth time in 37 meetings.

Moore had a career-high 17 points off the bench. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)