If you had asked NC State running backs coach Des Kitchings before the 2017 season if he thought he could lose starter Nyheim Hines early to the NFL, Kitchings’ answer would have been no.

By the time the Hyundai Sun Bowl victory over Arizona State was wrapping up, Kitchings knew things had changed. After the bowl, Hines decided to enter the NFL Draft.

“He and I had some conversations so I knew what he was thinking,” Kitchings confessed. “For the reasons he made the decision, no I was not surprised at all.”

Conventional wisdom is that Hines’ departure opens the door for senior Reggie Gallaspy to take over as the primary running back in the offense. Gallaspy rushed 117 times for 505 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior, second most on the team in carries and yardage.

Gallaspy is sitting out the spring after getting his knee cleaned up following the bowl game. Kitchings though said the beauty of Gallaspy is that Gallaspy understands what he is as a running back and knows the offense.

“He’s a big body,” Kitchings said of the 5-foot-11, 236-pounder. “He’s not a Cadillac, not a Porsche that can maneuver. He does a good job of playing behind his pads and finishing runs and also in the pass protection.

"Reggie is kind of a quiet guy, but has now become more of a vocal leader in the room.”

Gallaspy has a goal of becoming the third straight 1,000-yard running back at NC State, following in the footsteps of Hines and Matthew Dayes. That said, it’s to be determined if he will the workhorse running back.

This spring, Kitchings is getting a good look at a pair of redshirt freshmen in Erin Collins and Nakia Robinson that spent last season on the scout team and a limited look at highly touted freshman Ricky Person, an early enrollee. Person is still nursing a wrist injury he suffered in the high school playoffs while playing for Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C.

Kitchings is pleased with what he has seen with Collins and Robinson, however.

“We get to see them out there run with the one offense, see how they handle the offense, how they progress, pick up protection,” Kitchings noted.

“You see the things that you recruited, the speed and athleticism, the ability to make some plays and catch the ball well. They’ve been in the weight room with Dantonio [Burnette] so you see their bodies start to change to hold up physically.”

NC State has developed a running back friendly attack under head coach Dave Doeren, and that will not be different even with a new slate of running backs taking over.

“The offense hasn’t changed,” Kitchings said. “This is why we are in spring practice — to see who is in those roles.”