There was a bit of a revelation when the plays chart for the Virginia contest was released in Monday’s game notes for Saturday’s showdown with Boston College. Against the Cavs, NC State utilized a true rotation on the offensive line.

Reserve redshirt sophomore guard Joe Sculthorpe played 50 snaps, actually getting more plays than sophomore starting right guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson (42) while starting left guard and fifth-year senior Terronne Prescod was on the field for 58 snaps. Redshirt junior converted defensive end Tyrone Riley also relieved the starting right tackle, redshirt sophomore Justin Witt, for 19 plays while Witt played 57.

NC State third-year offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford does not adhere to any particular philosophy on rotating linemen. Some coaches prefer to have all five stay in the game the entire contest for chemistry purposes. Others prefer to rotate.

For Ledford, it depends on the situation.

“I’m never a guy that says, ‘You four are going in here,’ because it is unique,” Ledford explained. “Usually it’s just one guy going in at a time. Hopefully you like to do about one spot here or there because you want to keep that chemistry there.

“It’s always hard to rotate guys … cause with the chemistry and stuff like that. Joe’s been here with those guys for a long time, so when he goes in there, he’s a guy that’s having to play multiple positions on the inside so he’s doing that a lot in practice. They have that chemistry.”

Sculthorpe more than impressed, as he was one of the highest graded offensive linemen in the country last week according to Pro Football Focus and made its’ weekly All-American team.

Riley moved over from defense to compete for a job at right tackle that was won by Witt, but Riley did the best with his audition for time against Virginia.

“I thought [the rotation] was good,” Ledford said. “Tyrone, he’s getting more and more comfortable, and with Joe the way he can play on the inside too, we can keep some guys fresh all the way going through the fourth quarter and I think it’d be really good. It also gives those guys some really meaningful reps with it.

“Tyrone took some really meaningful reps. There was a two-minute situation right before the half and also at the end of the third quarter. I was really happy to see those guys get in there and get reps.”

The offensive line will receive its stiffest test of the season with Boston College coming Saturday. The Eagles average 3.6 sacks per game and is fifth in the county in sacks by. NC State is fourth nationally in sacks allowed. It’s strength on strength, and Ledford cannot wait to see how it unfolds.

“They are hard-nosed, physical tough football team that plays hard,” Ledford noted. “They’re coming. … They are great fundamentally. They are where they are supposed to be, their hands are where they are supposed to be. So the guys understand that, and they knew that going into practice.”

Ledford added that his linemen will have to match BC’s intensity.

“It’s a fun game to be a part of, and I think both sides of the ball up front you understand that,” he said.