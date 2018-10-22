The post-mortem message following a 41-7 loss at Clemson for NC State is to get back to being the Wolfpack that started the year 5-0.

Head coach Dave Doeren lamented during his press conference Monday that NC State got away from being itself at Clemson following a slow start that had the Pack down 14-0 in the first quarter.

“I think we’ve been really good at is doing our job and playing with fundamentals and playing hard,” Doeren said. “We got behind in that environment against a team that we really wanted to play well against us, and started to get away from our technique. Guys started to try to do too much instead of just doing what the play calls them to do.

“When you do that in football, it’s never good. When you start trying to do too much, you’re doing somebody else’s job. You inevitably don’t do your own. … It was across the board as a team. I think we just got away from what we’re good at.”

Doeren’s message immediately following the game and then again Sunday when the team met was when everyone does its job, the Pack is a good football team. It needs to return to that.

“We just didn’t give ourselves a chance to win the football game,” Doeren stated. “They did everything the way we would have like to have done it. They executed really well in the football game.

“When you’re playing in a game of any sort against a good opponent you have to play to the best of your ability. You have to make the plays that are there to make, and then you have to make a few that aren’t and create some plays.”

The offensive passing game in particular was off its stride. The Pack threw for just 193 yards, the first time it has been held to less than 250 yards all season. Doeren attributed the lack of typical success to being off rhythm throughout the game. He cited third downs, where NC State went 2 of 12, as evidence. The Pack was the national leader in third-down conversions going into Saturday.

The offense will again be tested in that category at Syracuse on Saturday. The Orange is fifth in the country and second in the ACC in allowing opponents to only convert on 24.8 percent of third downs, one spot ahead of Clemson in the national rankings.

Doeren is impressed with the 5-2 Orange, which will be aiming for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013 in what will be a prime-time, national broadcast setting at the Carrier Dome. He anticipates a high level of excitement.

A year ago, NC State came off the bye 6-1 and playing at Notre Dame with national implications, and the Irish manhandled the Pack in the second half en route to a 35-14 win. Doeren felt like his squad bounced back nicely from that loss. It played well in losing a 38-31 thriller to sixth-ranked Clemson and won a hard-fought 17-14 contest at surging Boston College, the only loss the Eagles had in their final six regular season games. BC’s winning margin in its five wins was an impressive 23.4 points per game.

If NC State can play well like it did a year ago following a lopsided loss on the road in a high profile setting, the table is still set for a big season for the Wolfpack.

“The only thing we’ve lost at this point is the right to control our own destiny,” Doeren noted. “We control everything else. We’ve got six games left on our schedule. We need to approach it the same way we did the first five — one at a time.”