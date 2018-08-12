A day after NC State held its first preseason scrimmage Saturday, head coach Dave Doeren met with the press as part of NC State's annual media day. Here are some of the personnel tidbits passed along during his press conference.

• Doeren half-joked that the timing of Saturday’s scrimmage was not good for the running back room. Redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson Jr. was dinged up in practice Friday and held out. Freshmen Trent Pennix and Ricky Person Jr. are also recovering from what Doeren noted were not long-term injuries. Thus neither of them played either.

Doeren hopes that the full backfield will be back within a week, but the search to find the rotation at the position to complement senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. continues.

“We’re still searching for what we need to do there,” Doeren said. “I do think Reggie is going to be a handful for people because he’s a bowling ball and he’s very focused. It’s more about finding who goes in there when he’s tired.”

• Doeren noted that the wide receivers are “a fun group to watch.”

“They’ve worked hard,” Doeren proclaimed. “There’s no doubt that they’re one of the strengths not only of our football team but of the league.”

Depth is a strength of the unit. Redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley and sophomore Emeka Emezie have had good camps, and redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas, a former walk-on, is justifying Doeren’s inclination that the coach developed about Thomas when watching other recruits play in a star-studded Heritage-Sanderson contest in Raleigh.

Heritage featured future NC State players Person and defensive end Joseph Boletepeli along with current class of 2019 commit Drake Thomas, a three-star linebacker. Sanderson had Pennix and defensive tackle Alim McNeill on the team as well as future Pack class of 2020 target Mitchell Mayes at offensive tackle. Thomas, the older brother of Drake Thomas, stood out to Doeren and he made a point to tell that to Heritage head coach Dewayne Washington, saying he thought Thomas was the best player in the game.

“I told the staff we’ve got to find a way to get this young man to walk on,” Doeren said. “He’s the kind of player who gets put on a scholarship because he’s really talented.”

Doeren noted Thomas has great change of direction, evident in his 3.9-second shuttle time.

• At tight end, Doeren included redshirt freshman Damien Darden among the group of newcomers that have impressed, noting Darden “has shown a lot of improvement.”

• The goal is to find 8-10 defensive linemen for the rotation this fall. On the interior, redshirt junior Larrell Murchison has had a strong camp.

“Larrell has looked really good,” Doeren said. “I really like him and [senior] Eurndraus Bryant.”

The coach added that redshirt freshman Grant Gibson and redshirt sophomore Shug Frazier give the Pack four guys at defensive tackle, but he is optimistic that McNeill will soon join that mix.

“Alim is the one that I think as he continues to have the game slow down, his physical tools are very obvious,” Doeren stated.

• The biggest difference between the secondary is the experience and confidence, especially among the safeties but not limited to that group.

“[Junior corner] Nick McCloud is playing with a lot of confidence,” Doeren said. “[Sophomore corner] Chris Ingram is playing with a lot of confidence. He went through what he did last year. He played on special teams every week. He got a start against Wake. Didn’t play well but learned from it and gotten better. All of those things help.”

One player that has made a significant impression in the secondary is true freshman nickel Tanner Ingle, who Doeren noted has one of the best football acumen he has ever seen. Ingle is a lock, it seems, to play this fall extensively on special teams and potentially also on defense if he continues to handle the install well.

“His application of knowledge for how young he is, is impressive,” Doeren said. “He’s very physical. We knew that when we recruited him and he got here. He just does a lot of things really well.”

Doeren also complimented junior college transfer and redshirt junior Kishawn Miller at corner.

• On special teams, Doeren noted that freshman Christopher Dunn made a 45-yarder in a game-winning situation during the scrimmage.

In the return game, Thomas has the edge on redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers at the moment on punt returns. In kickoff returns, fifth-year senior cornerback Maurice Trowell might be the early favorite, but Doeren is hoping that the healthy running backs will add to the competition. He also noted that receivers Emezie, Riley and fifth-year senior Stephen Louis have an opportunity to get into the mix.

"We just installed that unit two days ago, so we’ve got some work to do before we figure that out,” Doeren added.