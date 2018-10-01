NC State entered the top 25 after its 4-0 start, checking in at No. 23 in The Associated Press poll and No. 23 in the coaches’ version.

The last two ACC teams that were unranked to begin the year and crack the top 25 were Boston College and Duke. Both lost the following week. NCSU will be looking to avoid that fate when it hosts, somewhat ironically, BC at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

NC State sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren noted that the rankings are not a popular topic of conversation — yet — for the Pack.

“I think it will be more important at the end of the year than it is right now,” Doeren said. “… There’s a bunch of people in front of us there and our job is to go earn another opportunity to move up.

“It doesn’t matter at this point and time what people think. It’s what we do about it. You have to go out there and play against a really good football team and earn where we fit.”

Doeren does not believe his players will get caught up in the chatter either.

“We talk about winning, we talk about what you got to do win, we talk about doing better at what we do, talk about our weaknesses, we talk about how to take advantage of their weaknesses — all that peripheral stuff at the end of the year we’ll celebrate or we won’t,” Doeren noted. “We just don’t sit around the table, drink coffee and talk about where we’re ranked.”

Staying focused should be easy this week. NC State is facing its toughest test of the year in the Eagles, who have won two games in a row at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The coach added that BC “will be the best team we’ve played, there’s no doubt.” Doeren rattled off a list of impressive stats and observations about Boston College:

• The Eagles offense leads the ACC in “explosive plays” of 20 yards or more.

• BC’s defense is fourth in the country in interceptions and fifth in sacks.

• Doeren called sophomore running back A.J. Dillon, who rushed for 1,589 yards as a freshman and has 652 yards this year in five games, the best running back in the country, and added that BC’s defensive end tandem of seniors Zach Allen and Wyatt Ray is among the best in the nation. Dillon injured his ankle and departed the Temple game Saturday.



• He also pointed out that BC returned 17 starters off last year’s squad that ended the regular season a year ago winning five of six contests, with its lone loss a setback 17-14 defeat at the hands of NC State at home.

“They’re a very good football team,” Doeren said. “I don’t think they get enough credit for whatever reason.”

For Doeren, Saturday’s game will be an old-fashioned physical contest.

“It’s a down and dirty game,” Doeren noted. “That’s old-school football when you play Boston College in the box. It’s fun to be a part of that. I love it. I know our guys are excited about it. I know their team will be too. I have a lot of respect for what Coach [Steve] Addazio does.”

Addazio is 3-2 in his head-to-head showdowns with Doeren since both entered the ACC at the same time. NCSU is looking to even that record, and Doeren is hoping he can count on some fan support to brave the elements of what is expected to be another hot one.

“We do need our fan support in this game,” Doeren stated. “We’re playing an offense that is an up-tempo offense. They rely on their ability to communicate and for us to have crowd noise would be huge for our defense in this game.”