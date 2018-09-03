When reflecting back on NC State’s 24-13 season-opening win over James Madison on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium, head coach Dave Doeren found plenty that he liked.

He also saw on film plenty that he did not like.

The good:

• Drawing even on the turnover margin, which was a huge point of emphasis against a JMU team that forced 44 turnovers a year ago.

• A third down offense that Doeren labeled “exceptional” after it converted on 11 of 16.

• Holding the Dukes to two field goals and forcing a turnover on the red zone defense.

• Scoring at the end of the first half in a two-minute offense and then again at the end of the game on the final drive.

• Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr., who Doeren said “played behind his pads and ran hard and [got] tough yards when holes were not there.” Gallaspy finished with 17 carries for 68 yards and a score.

• The play of the receivers, including redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers who had 14 receptions for 160 yards, and the increased confidence levels of redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley and sophomore Emeka Emezie.

• Finally getting some continuity on the offensive line after lacking it during preseason camp.

• The play of some of the freshmen, notably true freshman Tanner Ingle who started at nickel and had four tackles.

• Finishing the game by winning the fourth quarter (7-3).

The bad:

• A rushing offense that averaged 2.8 yards per rush. Doeren said anything under 4.0 yards per carry is “unacceptable.”

“Something that is being addressed,” he added.

• The defense not containing the quarterback scrambling of JMU signal caller Ben DiNucci, especially on third downs. Twice DiNucci ran for 24 yards on a play and finished with 79 yards on 14 carries, leading all runners in the game in yards.

• Not scoring points in the first and third quarter.

• Three penalties — two late hits and an offside on the opening kickoff — “that should not happen.”

• Inconsistency in the punting game where he is counting on senior A.J. Cole III being a weapon.

• First down offense which left NC State in too many third and longs. Doeren warned that although it did not cost the Pack against JMU, it will down the road if it becomes a trend.

• Only scoring 24 points, noting that the Wolfpack offense needs to get 30-plus a game.

Thus Doeren has a good stock of where his team is after just one game, but he also hopes to have a healthier roster in week two.

Senior defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant, who left the opener after a scary incident that left him being carted off the field on a stretcher, is fully cleared to practice Tuesday and should be fine.

Meyers, who was in a boot after taking a pounding Saturday, “was pretty beat up after the game, but he said he’d be ready to go,” Doeren noted.

Fifth-year senior Stephen Louis was bothered by his hamstring during training camp. It had improved but around Wednesday it tightened up again. The trainers had hoped that rest before the game would have Louis ready Saturday, but the hamstring remained tight during warm-ups.

“I think he’ll be fine for this week, but you never know until he gets out there tomorrow and see how he’s feeling,” Doeren noted.

Redshirt sophomore tight ends Dylan Autenrieth and Dylan Parham, who both missed the opener, are day-to-day, Doeren said.

“You lose Cole Cook and Jaylen Samuels at tight end, and you brought in Cary Angeline, not eligible yet, and both Dylan Parham and Dylan Autenrieth are out, that’s five guys,” Doeren counted. “That position was light in the game.”

To listen to Doeren’s press conference, click play below.