He says the two still talk regularly but haven't this week since "they're competitors up there too."

"When everything happened, Dave was the first person to reach out and Bronco was right after him."

•McNeill was on Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall's staff in his first year in Charlottesville following McNeill's departure as head coach at ECU. He talked about how the two are very close.

McNeill says the two talked football all day and he was very impressed with the young coach at the time. From there, their relationship grew and he had a growing feeling in recent years he would be able to team up with Doeren on the Wolfpack staff.

•McNeill talked about meeting Doeren for the first time in 1998 when he was on the defensive staff at Fresno State. The Fresno State staff went to USC during the offseason to pick up some things to prepare for a game against UCLA that season. Doeren was a graduate assistant on that USC team and was put in charge of taking care of hosting the Fresno State staff.

"When I see the kids, the happiness, that was it for me. When you see the kids happy, there's no substitution for that. Never gets old. Coach has done a great job being transparent, leading us all through that and the kids have been just great. Good leadership council. Great to see them happy like that. I can't put a price on it."

"To see the guys fight, from the beginning to the end. Coach hit on it all week. To see the guys fight, and go through all that adversity, be resilient. No guys opted out, they fought their way through from day one to the first game to this week.

"You go back to what the whole entire organization went through over the past four to five months. Devin Leary just did a great job. Devin would admit he was not right when he came back from everything that happened.

Gravely: "I don't see an 'or' next to Devin Leary's name on the depth chart."

"No you don't," Doeren laughed.

Doeren on leadership situation this year:

"When your leaders are the guys that are actually out there playing and making the plays versus what we had a year ago, where the leaders were in the training room, it's just hard. It's hard for players to be led by guys that aren't out there going through what they're going through so we're in a situation now where we have really good leadership in the rooms that are actively playing and playing well so they can demand things from their teammates and they're doing that. It's a much better situation that way for us as coaches because those guys are going to demand that they do, what the coaches asked them to do and they're going to do it because it's the right thing for us to do to win."

On Devin Leary's development:

"It's like anything. When you go through something the first, second, third, fourth time, it's a lot different. For Devin, it's reps, and he was ready for that moment. We've had a lot of two-minute drills so that's one thing we've done a lot of because it is a good conditioning drill as well. We knew that we needed to get game situations caught up from all the time we missed so we've done a lot of those.

"Devin was very prepared for that moment. we do it every Wednesday and we'll continue to do it every Wednesday. Our two minute this season has been exceptional, we've done it before the half and scored a couple of times as well."

On O-Line stepping up to the challenge of Pitt's D-Line:

"They accepted the challenge. Coach Garrison and those young men did a great job. They knew what they were up against and that is a really good front, and it was a back and forth deal. There's a lot of things at play there, even tight ends helped in the protection, the running backs helped under protection, Devin got the ball off on time. They created a pocket where he had the chance to do that so there's a lot of pieces involved in it, it's not just the line but those guys take a lot of pride in keeping him upright.

"Our pass rush technique or a pass protection technique upfront [was better]. You heard me talk about how we did not perform well there the week prior and those guys took that to heart. They didn't want to put that on film again and so they worked really hard on their fundamental periods of practice to improve."

On learning experience of Joshua Pierre-Louis Saturday:

"He was prepared. During training camp, Tyler Baker-Williams was out for contact tracing and Josh got soaked. he got a ton of reps and he took advantage of that opportunity. When Tyler came back, he never wasted his time and Tyler was out again for contact tracing so now all of a sudden he's back in. Those reps paid off from training camp, the lights weren't too bright for him when game day came. I thought he did a good job and then Taiyon Palmer came in and did a phenomenal job playing in that game."

On improved young players that have stood out:

"Besides Taiyon Palmer, I'm really proud of Malik Dunlap. Malik might be one of the most improved players on our team right now. The way he tackled in that game, he had a big hit on a run play then he had a big hit on a bubble screen. He's playing physical, he's covering well, he's playing with technique so he really stands out as an improved player. His first reps were a year ago at corner. We might have to see him a little bit against Virginia with the 6-7 freshman receiver that might be in, one of their outside players is 6-7 so they've got some good tall targets."

What to expect from Virginia's defense:

"Bronco [Mendenhall] is a well known defensive coach. The defensive staff has been with them for awhile. They're very multiple, odd and even fronts, zone and man coverages, good disguises, blitzes that come from a lot of different places, so it's going to be a different game than it was this week. It really is every week but it's a really well trained, experienced football team.

"There are a bunch of seniors and juniors and grads on that roster. These guys went to the Orange Bowl, they were in the ACC Championship game, it's a good football team that we're playing."

On Josh Harris:

"Josh is a guy that works really hard in practice. With the surgery last year, unfortunately, he gained some weight and he's working really hard to get himself back into shape. He's been playing really hard on the scout team and we knew that we're going to need a bigger personnel group against what they did on the goal line. Josh earned the right to be down there and he made a great play. He stuffed up the middle a couple of times and then he got off a block and was a part of that fourth down. I'm happy for Josh and look forward to what's coming."

On Ricky Person and the backfield:

"It's fun to see Ricky, he's in a good place. He's being a good leader. He's working hard, he's demanding things. There's good competition in the running back room.Those guys want to outdo each other and they cheer each other on as they do it. Coach Roper has done a really nice job with the culture in that room and the players are all in.

"They're working really hard they're playing off each other. Trent Pennix is another guy, Delbert Mimms, they're playing on special teams from the running back room. They're helping us, Demarcus Jones is helping us in special teams so we're getting a lot of production out of that group, not just in the backfield."

On UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong:

"He's tough is the first thing you see. He's very competitive. He's a gritty guy gets a lot of tough yards, and he's not sliding, he's gonna get contact and get yards. He can make things happen. His delivery is a little different, but he's effective, and you see him in games make mistakes and bounce back and lead him down the field for a drive so you know he's mentally tough."