Dave Doeren, NC State football ready for game week
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is not a glass-half-empty coach. Things are going well for his program, he acknowledged. But Doeren is not content either.
“I don’t sit there and worry about things that haven’t happened,” Doeren said. “I think my job is to try to build on where we are and make it better and try to make sure that the people around me that are helping me doing it are staying on task and our vision doesn’t change, that we don’t get a big head.
“It wasn’t long ago people weren’t talking about us like that. Quickly, as everybody knows, things can change.”
Last season’s 9-4 record, including a 6-2 mark in the ACC, and a top 25 finish in the final polls after winning the Hyundai Sun Bowl over Arizona State has set a bit of a standard for this year’s team.
Last season though started with a loss to South Carolina in the opener, a 35-28 setback for the Wolfpack despite NC State outgaining the Gamecocks in total yards 504 to 246. Losing the turnover margin 2-0 and giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown did NC State in that afternoon in Charlotte.
Thus the lesson learned ahead of Saturday’s opener against James Madison: don’t beat yourself.
“You want to be 1-0 at the end of it, it gives you more opportunities than being 0-1,” Doeren noted. “Our focus is on them, there’s no doubt, but I still think game one is a lot about not beating you, and last year’s game we beat ourselves. We lost the turnover margin in game one and won every other battle on the field and lost the game.
“So that was a great thing for us to be able to talk about because a lot more games are lost than won in the first week of the season.”
If the sting of last year’s opening loss was not enough motivation to start this year on a different note, James Madison’s dominance of the Football Championships Subdivision (FCS) will capture NC State’s full attention. The Dukes are 28-2 over the past two seasons, playing for a FCS national title both years — winning it in 2016 before falling last season.
Doeren marveled at JMU’s plus-22 turnover margin from a year ago, and he is well aware of a couple of local products at tailbacks for them — former Raliegh Millbrook standout and Georgia Tech transfer Marcus Marshall and former Carrboro (N.C.) High product Trai Sharp. The two combined to rush for 1,655 yards and 15 touchdowns a season ago.
“They expect to win,” Doeren said of JMU.
One thing that makes Doeren feel better about his chances is the presence of star sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley. Doeren was asked about his confidence level in Finley during the coach’s weekly Monday press conference, and he replied that on a scale of 1 to 10, it’s at an 11.
“You couldn’t ask for a guy that has put himself in a better position going into his last year,” Doeren added.
Now it’s time to see how Finley and the rest of the team respond, and Doeren is ready.
“There’s a lot of time and effort that goes into it — a lot of meetings, a lot of lifts, a lot of runs, a lot of mental time and a lot of practice, a lot of injury reports, a lot of everything, a lot of talking,” Doeren listed. “It’s finally time to play. We get to play a great team.”
Other tidbits
• The release of the depth chart Monday featured a couple of surprises. One of them was the presence of true freshman Tyler Baker-Williams as a reserve running back option. Baker-Williams was recruited to NC State to play safety.
However, a string of injuries opened the door for him to get a look in the offensive backfield. Senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. remains the undisputed starter, but behind him is uncertainty. Four-star true freshman Ricky Person Jr. is listed along with Baker-Williams as the backup options, but Doeren said both redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson Jr. and true freshman Trent Pennix have a chance as well. The latter missed almost three weeks of preseason camp however.
“We feel like Trent Pennix early in camp was going to be a really, really good player and then he missed about 20 practices,” he said. “Right now he’s been back with us for about a week and has looked good, but we are not going to rush the process with him. We’ll see. It’s Monday, but the end of the week he may be the No. 2 tailback. “
Doeren added that Baker-Williams’ move from defense to offense is not necessarily permanent.
• Among other position battles, redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore got the nod at middle linebacker over sophomore Louis Acceus due to his consistency in preseason camp, although both are expected to play.
Redshirt junior Kishawn Miller could get the start at corner but was listed as an “or” on the depth chart with sophomore Chris Ingram.
“Kishawn has been very steady, he’s very competitive, he plays the ball well,” Doeren said. “He stayed healthy, went through the entire training camp and didn’t miss a snap. Really that’s more of it than anything because Chris Ingram was doing really well and then missed a little bit of a time.
“Good thing is both those guys are going to play and play well but when you are talking about two guys being close in a competition and one guy practicing a lot more than the other that’s kind of how it goes.”
Redshirt sophomore Justin Witt beat out redshirt junior Tyrone Riley at right tackle after Riley missed about a week with a bout of pneumonia. Doeren praised the depth on the offensive line, noting the improvements backup redshirt juniors Philip Walton and Emanuel McGirt Jr. have made.
• Besides Person and Baker-Williams, other true freshmen on the depth chart were backup defensive tackle Alim McNeill, starting kicker Christopher Dunn, potential second-string nickel Tanner Ingle, potential second-string defensive end Joe Boletepeli and potential backup quarterback Devin Leary. The latter three were all listed with an “or” on the depth chart.
The new NCAA rule allows coaches to play freshmen up to four games without sacrificing a redshirt. However, Doeren is not going to liberally take advantage of the new rule.
“I am not going to use the opportunity to put a guy in just to see what he can do,” Doeren said. “Gameday is not an experiment. This is what we do for a living, and we are going to make sure that the guys that are out there are proven in practice and ready to play.”
• Redshirt junior and Tennessee transfer Stephen Griffin was listed with Ingle as the backup options at nickel behind redshirt junior Freddie Phillips Jr. Griffin was expected to be the starter, but a foot injury held him out of fall camp, and he only recently returned to practice.
Doeren noted that Griffin looked "really good" in the mock game scrimmage held Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium and will get more work in practice this week as he builds his stamina back up.
