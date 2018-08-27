NC State head coach Dave Doeren is not a glass-half-empty coach. Things are going well for his program, he acknowledged. But Doeren is not content either.

“I don’t sit there and worry about things that haven’t happened,” Doeren said. “I think my job is to try to build on where we are and make it better and try to make sure that the people around me that are helping me doing it are staying on task and our vision doesn’t change, that we don’t get a big head.

“It wasn’t long ago people weren’t talking about us like that. Quickly, as everybody knows, things can change.”

Last season’s 9-4 record, including a 6-2 mark in the ACC, and a top 25 finish in the final polls after winning the Hyundai Sun Bowl over Arizona State has set a bit of a standard for this year’s team.

Last season though started with a loss to South Carolina in the opener, a 35-28 setback for the Wolfpack despite NC State outgaining the Gamecocks in total yards 504 to 246. Losing the turnover margin 2-0 and giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown did NC State in that afternoon in Charlotte.

Thus the lesson learned ahead of Saturday’s opener against James Madison: don’t beat yourself.

“You want to be 1-0 at the end of it, it gives you more opportunities than being 0-1,” Doeren noted. “Our focus is on them, there’s no doubt, but I still think game one is a lot about not beating you, and last year’s game we beat ourselves. We lost the turnover margin in game one and won every other battle on the field and lost the game.

“So that was a great thing for us to be able to talk about because a lot more games are lost than won in the first week of the season.”

If the sting of last year’s opening loss was not enough motivation to start this year on a different note, James Madison’s dominance of the Football Championships Subdivision (FCS) will capture NC State’s full attention. The Dukes are 28-2 over the past two seasons, playing for a FCS national title both years — winning it in 2016 before falling last season.

Doeren marveled at JMU’s plus-22 turnover margin from a year ago, and he is well aware of a couple of local products at tailbacks for them — former Raliegh Millbrook standout and Georgia Tech transfer Marcus Marshall and former Carrboro (N.C.) High product Trai Sharp. The two combined to rush for 1,655 yards and 15 touchdowns a season ago.

“They expect to win,” Doeren said of JMU.

One thing that makes Doeren feel better about his chances is the presence of star sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley. Doeren was asked about his confidence level in Finley during the coach’s weekly Monday press conference, and he replied that on a scale of 1 to 10, it’s at an 11.

“You couldn’t ask for a guy that has put himself in a better position going into his last year,” Doeren added.

Now it’s time to see how Finley and the rest of the team respond, and Doeren is ready.

“There’s a lot of time and effort that goes into it — a lot of meetings, a lot of lifts, a lot of runs, a lot of mental time and a lot of practice, a lot of injury reports, a lot of everything, a lot of talking,” Doeren listed. “It’s finally time to play. We get to play a great team.”