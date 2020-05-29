NC State head football coach Dave Doeren made an appearance on “The Drive with Josh Graham” on WSJS Sports Hub in the Triad Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season, recruiting strategies and his thoughts on the potential return of college football. In the interview, Doeren mentioned that he doesn’t have any “inside scoop” beyond what’s available to the public when it comes to how quickly football will return and what it may look like. He remains confident, however, that football will be played in some form or fashion due to its financial importance to entire athletic departments across the country.

“Big picture-wise, out of all of the tough things we’ve come out of in our country, I think sports have been the one thing that’s brought us all back together,” said Doeren. “It’s such a big deal for sports to be there. I’m not saying it should trump our safety or any of those things, I’m just very hopeful and optimistic that sports will return.” “I just know how important football is in the athletic world for keeping the doors open, not for universities but for athletic departments. It’s just such a revenue generator, I think it’s very critical to the university value for the athletic departments to function the way they want to function.” As for how the Wolfpack will perform on the field this fall, or whenever football is played, the head coach said he’s bullish on the team’s future due to the young talent that was able to go through early growing pains in the injury-plagued 4-8 campaign last year. “We were not only missing offensive linemen but also two of our tight ends, our fastest receiver and our tailbacks were in-and-out of the lineup all year,” said Doeren. “That’s what’s exciting about this team. We were second in the nation for freshmen played in games last year and a lot of those guys got reps prior to when they should have been out there.”

Starting right tackle Justin Witt missed the final seven game of 2019 due to a season-ending shoulder injury (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Doeren sang the praises of several freshmen on both sides of the ball. On defense, Doeren said he saw flashes from redshirt freshman Payton Wilson, who led the Pack in tackles despite only starting in one contest, and true freshman Drake Thomas, who played significant snaps at linebacker in 2019 including three starts. The coach says he also saw consistent improvement last season from true freshman running backs Jordan Houston and Zonovan “Bam” Knight, who led the team in rushing despite suffering injury throughout the year. On the offensive line, he called the play of freshman left tackle Ikem Eknowu, who is ranked among the top three highest-graded returning tackles in the ACC, “tremendous.” “Knowing that they’re all freshmen, they’re all back and they’ve all been battle-tested gives you some hope,” said Doeren.

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson led NC State in tackles last season despite only starting in one contest. (Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

More than anyone, NC State will need strong production from another rising sophomore in quarterback Devin Leary. Leary, a redshirt freshman that started the final five games of last season, was named the starting quarterback entering spring practice this year. He was the third gunslinger to start for the Pack in the quarterback carousel last season and became the school’s first redshirt freshman to start at the position since Russell Wilson in 2010. “Devin has the arm strength and the ability to get past a bad play very quickly,” said Doeren. “He’ll throw a pick in practice and the next play he throws a touchdown. He’s one of those guys that’s very resilient, he’s tough and the guys respect him. “He’ll stand in there and take a hit. He’s not a guy that makes excuses, he never throws players under the bus and he’s very supportive of his teammates. He has a lot of intangibles that a lot of guys like, so now it’s just a matter of him having on-field success on game day.”



Redshirt freshman Devin Leary started the last five games at quarterback for the Wolfpack in 2019. (USA Today Sports)