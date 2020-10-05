Dave Doeren happy to see lessons learned for NC State
A few days after beating Wake Forest in its season opener, NC State practiced on a Tuesday to get ready for a showdown at Virginia Tech. What transpired was, in head coach Dave Doeren’s words, a sloppy practice.
Doeren gave his team a warning: “Get their stuff together or they would pay for it.”
“And we did,” Doeren added.
NC State was crushed 45-24 in a performance that Doeren noted, Monday during his weekly press conference, was “as bad as we probably could have” played.
It humbled the Wolfpack, and that served as a powerful motivator going into a road date last Saturday at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh. NC State emerged victorious, 30-29, in thrilling fashion, but Doeren was quick to remind his players that the win did not just happen on Saturday.
"We won that game starting on Monday with their attitude, their performance and their meetings,” Doeren said. “The way they practiced with great effort.
“Now, we got to learn from that. You can't let a win on the road get to your head. We can't, at any means, at any time, get a big head because of one thing we did well."
It takes strong leadership from the players to hold each other accountable, which ultimately what has to take place to prevent games like Virginia Tech from happening.
That’s one of the potential big differences between the 2019 and 2020 versions of NC State. A year ago, Doeren recalled, too many key players that should have been the leaders of the team were often injured, and it left a heavy burden on the freshmen to step up.
This year, the leaders are both older and playing.
“It's a big difference,” Doeren said. “And I think you're seeing that right now and we're playing well.”
Doeren noted he “demanded” better practices last week, but it was still up to the players to follow through, which they did.
“They learned a tough lesson,” Doeren said. “All of us that have children know, you can tell your kids not to do things until you catch them doing it and they learn a tough lesson. …
“Sometimes that's what has to happen. The leadership of our team took advantage of the opportunity to come down hard on a bunch of guys and demand some things out of them.”
Doeren does not see a let-up happening as NC State prepares for a Virginia squad that he noted is well-coached and experienced.
"In this situation, we have a real-time example of winning a game, thinking that we're all that, getting destroyed the following week, and now winning another tough game,” Doeren said. “I think our guys know that they can't step back. The chip on our shoulder has to grow, so that's the best thing that's happened.
"I said that after we lost the [VT] game, it's a loss but it's only a loss for the season if we don't learn from it. I think we learned a lot from that game with Virginia Tech, and it helped us beat Pitt.
“Now we've got to use that lesson of how we prepared going into that Virginia Tech game, and not let it happen again to play a really good Virginia team."
Other tidbits
• NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and senior receiver Emeka Emezie were both named the ACC Players of the Week at their respective positions.
Leary completed 28 of 44 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Most notably he led the game-winning drive that began at the NC State 21-yard line with 1:38 left on the clock and no timeouts.
“There's been a lot of good quarterbacks here, and I think it takes a lot out of a guy on the road against a defense like that, to take a team down the field and score a game-winning drive like he did,” Doeren said.
Emezie was on the receiving end of the game winner, the second of two touchdown receptions he made on the afternoon. He finished the contest with seven catches for 101 yards.
Doeren noted he could sense some frustration for Emezie going into the game about not having as much production as he wanted.
"He made some key plays, Devin gave him a chance and he did what he needed to do,” Doeren said. “I was extremely happy for him and I think it's a great story for our team when you talk about that because he's a guy that five catches without a touchdown doesn't make him happy.
"He wants to score like all good receivers do. He's had to keep working to get to that but it was great to see him have that moment."
• The ability to throw the football effectively against Pittsburgh should serve the Pack’s offense well going forward.
“I think our offense is built around a lot of things, but when people are going to put nine, eight guys in the box, you have to throw to win,” Doeren said. “You have to. We showed that we can do that.
"So I think it puts more pressure on the defense as we play because we have been able to run the ball efficiently. We have three good tailbacks, our O-line has been physical, so you've got to pick what you want. Now Devin has that confidence, the receivers are catching the ball well, so that continues to allow us to show more balance as we get into a game plan."
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook