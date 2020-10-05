A few days after beating Wake Forest in its season opener, NC State practiced on a Tuesday to get ready for a showdown at Virginia Tech. What transpired was, in head coach Dave Doeren’s words, a sloppy practice. Doeren gave his team a warning: “Get their stuff together or they would pay for it.” “And we did,” Doeren added. NC State was crushed 45-24 in a performance that Doeren noted, Monday during his weekly press conference, was “as bad as we probably could have” played. It humbled the Wolfpack, and that served as a powerful motivator going into a road date last Saturday at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh. NC State emerged victorious, 30-29, in thrilling fashion, but Doeren was quick to remind his players that the win did not just happen on Saturday.

The Wolfpack had a lot to celebrate Saturday at Pittsburgh. (Chars LeClaire-USA Today Sports)

"We won that game starting on Monday with their attitude, their performance and their meetings,” Doeren said. “The way they practiced with great effort. “Now, we got to learn from that. You can't let a win on the road get to your head. We can't, at any means, at any time, get a big head because of one thing we did well." It takes strong leadership from the players to hold each other accountable, which ultimately what has to take place to prevent games like Virginia Tech from happening. That’s one of the potential big differences between the 2019 and 2020 versions of NC State. A year ago, Doeren recalled, too many key players that should have been the leaders of the team were often injured, and it left a heavy burden on the freshmen to step up. This year, the leaders are both older and playing. “It's a big difference,” Doeren said. “And I think you're seeing that right now and we're playing well.” Doeren noted he “demanded” better practices last week, but it was still up to the players to follow through, which they did. “They learned a tough lesson,” Doeren said. “All of us that have children know, you can tell your kids not to do things until you catch them doing it and they learn a tough lesson. … “Sometimes that's what has to happen. The leadership of our team took advantage of the opportunity to come down hard on a bunch of guys and demand some things out of them.” Doeren does not see a let-up happening as NC State prepares for a Virginia squad that he noted is well-coached and experienced. "In this situation, we have a real-time example of winning a game, thinking that we're all that, getting destroyed the following week, and now winning another tough game,” Doeren said. “I think our guys know that they can't step back. The chip on our shoulder has to grow, so that's the best thing that's happened. "I said that after we lost the [VT] game, it's a loss but it's only a loss for the season if we don't learn from it. I think we learned a lot from that game with Virginia Tech, and it helped us beat Pitt. “Now we've got to use that lesson of how we prepared going into that Virginia Tech game, and not let it happen again to play a really good Virginia team."

Other tidbits