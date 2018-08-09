NC State head coach Dave Doeren has more puzzle pieces to fit on defense during fall camp.

Doeren and the Wolfpack are going through the usual flux that comes with losing so many talented seniors. He also has had a few players miss some time with injuries, but the flip side, has enjoyed the return of redshirt junior nickel Freddie Phillips, who injured his Achilles’ in the season opener last year.

Dealing with the various moving parts has been made easier this week with the Wolfpack in full pads. Improving upon netting 14 interceptions in 2017 is one of the themes for the NC State defense.

“That is the biggest area, to create more plays like that,” Doeren said. “We’ve done a nice job of stopping the run and a nice job of creating fumbles. We just have to create more interceptions.

“We played in the backfield with our tackles for loss and sacks and things like that have been above par. We just have to get more balls going in the other direction and take advantage of our opportunities.”

The return of Phillips has coincided with projected nickel starter Stephen Griffin, a redshirt junior who transferred from Tennessee, out the first week of practice with a minor ankle injury. Phillips and freshman Tanner Ingle have gotten more reps as a result, and have taken advantage of it.

“Just his [Phillips] his spirit and how hard he has worked, everyone is pulling for him, so he’s a try-hard guy and tough guy, who cares a lot,” Doeren said. “Tanner Ingle has really looked good, probably the best out of all the defensive freshman so far.”

Finding a starting cornerback opposite junior Nick McCloud is another August priority. Sophomore Chris Ingram was able to dip his toe into the water last year, but could have a much larger and more consistent role this season.

“He’s doing well,” Doeren said. “You are out here trying to cover Kelvin Harmon and Steph Louis, so at times you are in a great position and they are making plays, and I know that can be frustrating.

“He made a great play today, punching the ball out. I like his attitude and how he’s going about his business. There is good competition going on at corner right now.”

Doeren praised redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ibrahim Kante for the second time this week, for the impact he’s made. True freshman Alim McNeill, the much-hyped product of nearby Raleigh Sanderson High, is also starting to round into form to bolster the defensive line depth.

“Alim was pretty out of football shape, I would say,” Doeren said. “He’s starting to come along and we are seeing him. He’s explosive. He just has to play with better technique, but we are excited about what he can do.

“Kante as we mentioned the other day is continuing to show well. It’s good having Shug [Frazier] back in practice and seeing him run around.”