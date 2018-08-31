NC State redshirt freshman tight end Damien Darden is trying to take advantage of his new-found opportunity.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder is listed as the first-string tight end going into Saturday’s season opener against James Madison. Finding a replacement for star blocking tight end Cole Cook has been a prime objective this offseason.

“It means everything,” Darden said. “As a little kid, everybody envisioned themselves playing Division I football or Power Five football. I can’t wait to step on the field.”

Darden has tried not to over-analyze his first college game too much.

“I’m sure it will be a adrenaline rush at the beginning of the game, but you have to stay poised and stay focused on the game,” Darden said.

Darden was NC State’s second commitment in the class of 2017, verbally committing July 29, 2015. Rivals.com ranked the Pikeville (N.C.) C.B. Aycock standout as a three-star prospect and the No. 33 overall player in the state of North Carolina.

“I just knew this place was home for me, so there was no point doing all these visits everywhere else,” Darden said.

Having to block defensive ends Bradley Chubb and Kentavius Street, who are both in the NFL, tested Darden each and every day on the scout team last year. He knows that will pay off this season, as did working in the strength and conditioning program. Observing Cook and former H-back Jaylen Samuels helped Darden understand what could be accomplished if he kept working hard.

“I looked at him [Cook] to show me the right way,” Darden said. “He never really made a mistake here. I was really blessed to have him and Jaylan in front of me.”

NC State fullbacks/tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner likes to say that players the caliber of Cook and Samuels made it easy on him. He looks forward to working with the next wave of NCSU tight ends.

“Developing the young guys so they can become the next Cole Cook’s and Jaylan Samuels’, that is the fun part as coaches,” Faulkner said.

Darden half-joked that he has always felt good about his receiving skills. He caught 32 passes for 481 yards and seven touchdowns his senior year. He enrolled early at NC State and redshirted this past season. With some of the tight ends injured and former USC player Cary Angeline out for the first three games of the season due to NCAA transfer rule, Darden has taken advantage.

“In high school, that [catching the ball] was all I really did,” Darden said.

NC State had expected redshirt sophomore Dylan Autenrieth to take over the tight end spot, but the 6-4, 242-pounder underwent shoulder surgery last January and has missed time this offseason. Fellow redshirt sophomore Dylan Parham, a converted quarterback, adds a different dimension to the position and checks in at 6-5 and 236 pounds.

“It is an opportunity for those young guys to emerge because they all can do it or they wouldn’t be here,” Faulkner said. “[Parham] is a guy that has bought into everything off the field.

“Just getting back [Autenrieth] where he is 100 percent himself, all the guys will be contributing.”

Faulkner expects to have this group of tight ends for three straight years, Angeline included. He’ll see their “firsts” in several areas, including touchdown catches. Faulkner, who played running back at Wisconsin, still remembers his first collegiate touchdown. He rushed 26 times for 119 yards and the game-winning touchdown in a 13-10 win over Iowa on Nov. 8, 1997.

“I’ll be super excited for them,” Faulkner said. “It will help provide confidence.”