Bolder was offered by NC State on June 5, 2022, and slowly and methodically knew the Wolfpack would be his future home. He had officially visited this past weekend and told the coaches Sunday.

Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High senior wide receiver Je'rel Bolder culminated one of NC State longest recruitments in the class of 2025

Bolder has had several schools recruit him heavily, but he narrowed his official visits to NC State, Virginia and Georgia. Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina were also in the mix.

Bolder also has P4 offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina and Wake Forest. He has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Liberty and Temple.

Bolder caught 43 passes for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.