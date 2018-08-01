Checking in at No. 17 is redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams, who is being counted upon to help solidify the starting defensive line.

As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.

Few players, if any, on NC State's roster have undergone a physical transformation like that of Smith-Williams. He arrived at NC State as a fast 196-pounder expected to play linebacker. He enters this fall at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds and one of the most athletic defensive linemen on the roster.

. @PackFootball ’s James Smith-Williams is the next freak in #NCState ’s D-line factory, checking in at No. 27 on @BruceFeldmanCFB ’s Freaks List after this @CoachThunder45 transformation from 196 to 270: https://t.co/E6Q9VQG9KB pic.twitter.com/SSGzAFQcih

Smith-Williams has a pass-rushing background. He had a school-record 19 sacks as a senior at Millbrook High in Raleigh. A decorated student in the classroom, Smith-Williams has been working to find his comfort zone in the Wolfpack defense, making the move to defensive end after redshirting his freshman year.

Last year, Smith-Williams saw action in 12 games and averaged 12.7 snaps per contest. He accumulated modest stats of 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and assisting on a sack, but he has been groomed to take over at defensive end after the departures of starters Bradley Chubb and Kentavius Street to the NFL.

With senior Darian Roseboro and his 13.5 career sacks starting at one defensive end, Smith-Williams is the leading contender to man the other side. His ability to use his athleticism to rush the passer will be a key ingredient in the Pack's success on defense this year, especially considering the inexperience in the depth behind those two.

Junior college transfer Joe Babros, a junior, redshirt freshmen Ibrahim Kante and Xavier Lyas and class of 2018 signees Joseph Boletepeli and Derrick Eason comprise the other defensive ends on the roster. None have ever taken a snap at the major college football level.