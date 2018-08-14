Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 12

Xj7cbcmi9btz3xspdryg
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor
Udtnbrgmtwmztgbh9ct7
Tennessee transfer Stephen Griffin has been slowed by injury during fall camp.
Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.

Checking in at No. 12 is Tennessee transfer Stephen Griffin of Charlotte, N.C., who is expected to start at nickel this season.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}