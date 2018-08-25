Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25, No. 6
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.
Checking in at No. 6 is entering his third season as the starter at left tackle and is tasked with protecting NC State's star quarterback — fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news