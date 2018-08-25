Ticker
Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25, No. 6

Jones (No. 53 at left tackle) is in his third season as the starting left tackle.
As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.

Checking in at No. 6 is entering his third season as the starter at left tackle and is tasked with protecting NC State's star quarterback — fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones.

