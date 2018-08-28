Checking in at No. 3 is junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, who became the first Wolfpack receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season last year since Jerricho Cotchery in 2002.

As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.

Harmon proved to be a year ahead of schedule in some ways in reaching 1,000 yards last year as a sophomore. However, that isn’t really surprising because Harmon arrived at NC State not looking anything like the typical freshman wide receiver.

Harmon flashed his immense potential when he caught 27 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns his freshman year. The next logical step would have been around 45 receptions for 750 yards and seven touchdowns, but he blew by those numbers for catches and yards sophomore year.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Harmon ended up with 69 catches for 1,017 yards and four scores. He finished with six games of at least 100 yards, including eight receptions for 155 yards and a score in the 38-31 loss vs. Clemson on Nov. 4.

Part of the success was due to the emergence of current sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley. If he can double his touchdowns and build upon his overall numbers, Harmon will challenge for top wide receiver honors in the ACC.

Harmon originally selected South Carolina over NC State coming out of Palmyra, N.J., but the Gamecocks misfortune in having to go through a coaching transition led Harmon to ultimately settle on the Wolfpack. Rivals.com rated Harmon a four-star prospect and he was the No. 54 wide receiver in the country and No. 7 overall in the state of New Jersey in the class of 2016.