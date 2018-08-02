Head coach Dave Doeren (left) and offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz will try to answer questions about depth on offense. Ken Martin

NC State football players report for preseason camp Thursday and then will begin practices Friday leading up to the season opener against James Madison at noon on Sept. 1. Here are five storylines to watch in preseason camp.

1. Will the Pack stay healthy?

Every coach's nightmare for preseason camp probably begins with a rash of injuries. It is a balance to have your team physically ready for the start of the grinding season while at the same time keeping bodies fresh and healthy. Two positions that health will be especially critical: running back and linebacker. Offseason attrition and injuries have somewhat gutted both. At running back, NC State is down to four scholarship players, three of them rookies in redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson Jr. and true freshmen Ricky Person Jr. and Trent Pennix. The position lost would-be senior Nyheim Hines a year early to the NFL, and redshirt freshman Erin Collins left the team in the summer. At linebacker, sophomore Raven Saunders was another offseason attrition casualty, as he is now at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College. In addition, touted four-star freshman Payton Wilson re-injured his knee that shortened his senior season in high school. Although head coach Dave Doeren did not completely rule him out for the entire season, Doeren also noted he was not going to jeopardize anything when he has a redshirt year available to him. Without Saunders and Wilson, the linebackers are down to five healthy scholarship linebackers, one of who is a true freshman in Calvin Hart Jr.

2. Is freshman kicker Christopher Dunn the real deal?

The placekicking woes have been fairly well documented, but here's a quick refresher. Over the past three seasons, three different specialists have combined to go 26 of 51 on field goals overall, and on tries of 30 yards or greater the numbers dip to 15 of 37, or 40.5 percent. The latter highlights better than any other stat the struggles as the Pack simply have not been able to rely on its kickers. Dunn has already been proclaimed the place kicker by Doeren after he enrolled early in the spring. The true freshman from North Davidson High in Lexington, N.C., has long been touted as one of the top kickers in the 2018 class nationally. His long field goal as both a sophomore and junior was 47 yards, and as a senior he nailed a 57-yarder. Special teams quality control assistant Doug Shearer and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner will be working hard this preseason to ensure that Dunn is ready for the spotlight.

3. Where's the depth?

There are a startling number of positions where the backup options are a collection of young and inexperienced players. The reserves at quarterback and running back are all freshmen. Much of the second string offensive line is a question mark due to a lack of experience. It is more glaring on defense however. Only five defensive linemen have taken snaps in a major college football game, and one of those is fifth-year senior end Deonte Holden, who has played just 29 snaps in five games in his first three years. At linebacker, outside of fifth-year senior Germaine Pratt, the lone playing time has come from redshirt sophomore Brock Miller, who saw 14 snaps in six games as a rookie before having season-ending shoulder surgery. At cornerback, position coach George Barlow is quick to point out that junior Nick McCloud is his only experienced option, and he is not joking. Redshirt junior Vernon Grier and sophomore Chris Ingram have combined for 33 snaps at cornerback, although Ingram did start and play 54 snaps at nickel at Wake Forest last season. The rest are newcomers to the position or team. Speaking of nickel, the backup options are fifth-year senior Stephen Morrison, a walk-on former receiver and safety, redshirt junior Freddie Phillips Jr., who has played just 12 career snaps and is coming off a torn Achilles injury, and a pair of true freshmen in Tanner Ingle and Tyler Baker-Williams. Only the safety position on defense where the depth is considered comfortable.

4. Which true freshmen will emerge?

This was always a favorite guessing game of preseason camp. The best bet on the true freshmen: the aforementioned Person and Pennix, defensive end Joseph Boletepeli, an early enrollee, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, and someone from the collection of cornerbacks (De'Von Graves, Taiyon Palmer and Teshaun Smith). Person and Pennix are almost certain to play, and Barlow made it clear in an interview with The Wolfpacker over the summer he signed his corners with the expectation that they would be ready to play right away. The depth at the defensive line calls for some rookies to probably get on the field.

5. Will there be any more commitments?