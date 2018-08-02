Flash sale

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore (left) and sophomore Louis Acceus (right) will battle for the starting middle linebacker job. Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

Unlike last season when many of the position battles were already predetermined due to the presence of a large group of experienced players, this year’s preseason camp is likely to feature more competition. Here are five to watch.

Tight end

For the past three seasons, tight ends coach Eddie Faulkner had it fairly easy. He just rode his duo of versatile playmaker Jaylen Samuels and physical blocker Cole Cook. Both are trying to make NFL rosters this fall, leaving a new-look group for Faulkner. Redshirt sophomore Dylan Autenrieth played all 13 games last year, but did not catch a pass and missed spring practices after having shoulder surgery. His classmate, Dylan Parham, is a converted quarterback who caught a 25-yard pass from Samuels on a trick play against Florida State, but only played in nine games on offense last year. Adam Boselli and Damien Darden both redshirted last season, with Boselli rehabbing an injury. The wild card in the equation is redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline, a transfer from Southern Cal who was rated a four-star prospect coming out of high school by most recruiting services. Angeline will have to sit at least the first two games if not three depending on how a waiver request by NC State is ruled on by the NCAA. Angeline was USC’s 2016 Offensive Service Team Player of the Year (the Trojans’ version of a scout team) before leaving the program after three games into last season. He played in the first two contests for USC, but did not have a reception.

Right tackle

Coming out of the spring, redshirt sophomore Justin Witt was the leading candidate to start at right tackle. As a rookie, he started the first game of the season against South Carolina and played all 103 snaps, registering five knockdown blocks and allowing one sack. He would play 16 snaps the next week against Marshall and 17 versus Furman before seeing action against Louisville and Arizona State on special teams to finish out his year. The offensive coaches are intrigued by the potential of redshirt junior Tyrone Riley, who moved over from defensive end in the spring. He did not practice, though, after having offseason shoulder surgery. Riley is up to 6-6, 290 pounds, and he has the size and athleticism to be a talented tackle. On defense, Riley accumulated 12 tackles, three stops for loss and a sack in 24 games.

Linebacker

There is no denying that fifth-year senior Germaine Pratt will start at the weakside linebacker spot after his breakout season a year ago. Pratt will be one of the key leaders on the defense. The question is who lines up next to him. Sophomore Louis Acceus and redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore are the contenders. Acceus played on special teams a year ago and was one of NC State’s most touted signees in the 2017 class. He was named New Jersey’s Defensive Player of the Year by NJ.com and also picked second-team All-American by USA Today. Acceus played with the first string in the spring game, but Moore turned heads with his performance, signaling that he was ready to compete for the job. Regardless of who starts, both will likely play in the fall.

Cornerback

Junior Nick McCloud is almost a certainty to start at one corner, barring injury. The other corner spot is about as wide open as it can get. The top two candidates emerging from spring were probably fifth-year senior Maurice Trowell, a converted receiver, and sophomore Chris Ingram, who started one game during his rookie season at nickel. Ingram finished last season with six tackles. However, redshirt junior Vernon Grier had a productive spring, according to position coach George Barlow, and four newcomers could work themselves into the mix. They included junior college transfer Kishawn Miller and three true freshmen in De’Von Graves, Taiyon Palmer and Teshaun Smith. Graves was a four-star signee who enrolled early, and Palmer was a highly recruited February pickup who also took official visits to Nebraska and Tennessee in January and was heavily pursued by Clemson.



Free Safety