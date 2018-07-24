Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Eli Drinkwitz Q&A
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Rivals30
NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz has worked with sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley both at Boise State and with the Wolfpack.
Drinkwitz recently took the time to break down Finley's goals this past offseason and his future. This week's War Room will also include his thoughts on redshirt freshman quarterback Matt McKay and freshman signal caller Devin Leary.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news