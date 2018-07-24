Ticker
Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Eli Drinkwitz Q&A

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

NC State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz has groomed sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley into an NFL Draft prospect.
NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz has worked with sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley both at Boise State and with the Wolfpack.

Drinkwitz recently took the time to break down Finley's goals this past offseason and his future. This week's War Room will also include his thoughts on redshirt freshman quarterback Matt McKay and freshman signal caller Devin Leary.

{{ article.author_name }}