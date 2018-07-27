Ticker
Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Eddie Faulkner Q&A

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

NC State fullbacks/tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner will have some new performers this season.

NC State fullbacks/tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner will have some major changes this fall for his two units.

Faulkner did a terrific job with veteran stalwarts Jaylen Samuels and Cole Cook at H-back and tight end respectively. Now both are in NFL training camps, with Samuels going in the fifth round to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cook as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Faulkner took some time this summer to break down his returning tight ends and special teams performers. He'll also share his thoughts on his newcomers in an upcoming War Room.

