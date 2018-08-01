NC State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is about to begin his third season coaching the unit at NC State. He has a group that returns three full-time starters plus three other players who started at least one game off an offensive line that was considered one of the better units in the ACC last year.

Here is part I of highlights from our interview with Ledford.

Note: Ledford's thoughts on the true freshmen and redshirt freshmen can be found in a prior War Room.