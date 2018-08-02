Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Des Kitchings Q&A

Yvdr8vmpsdfwxivpo9ke
Flash sale
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State running backs coach Des Kitchings has seen his leading rusher break 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons. Will it be three in a row?

Here are highlights from our conversation with Kitchings.

Obviously senior Reggie Gallaspy is your most experienced guy, how does he stand?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}