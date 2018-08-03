NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Dave Huxtable has been at NC State from the beginning of the Dave Doeren era. Huxtable's defense will have a new look after losing eight starters from last year's team, including both of his linebackers.

Here are highlights from our conversation with Huxtable. His thoughts on the newcomers to the linebacker position were shared in a previous War Room.

What have you seen in fifth-year senior Germaine Pratt's transformation from safety to linebacker that is made him be as good as is?

“He’s a very hard worker and he’s just worked very hard to learn the linebacker position. He’s worked very hard in the weight room, on his flexibility and his movement. He’s a very smart football player. He’s one of those guys where you can tell them once and he’s got it. It all started with him just embracing the move, safety to linebacker. When he first came here, he was fighting about it. He embraced it, he learned it and watched Airius [Moore]. He watched Jerod [Fernandez] and picked it up very fast.