Countdown to kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 23
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Rivals30
As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.
Checking in at No. 23 is one of the wildcards on the offense — redshirt sophomore tight end and USC transfer Cary Angeline.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news