ACC Kickoff is next week in Charlotte and with it will come the preseason prognostications. Here’s a quick gauge of what might be based some of the preseason magazines that have hit the shelves:

Athlon's

This publication listed NC State No. 33 in the country, picking the Pack to finish third in the ACC Atlantic Division with an 8-4 overall record and 4-4 mark in the league. According to Athlon’s, the Pack will be headed to the Pinstripe Bowl against Nebraska. It noted that its contest against Clemson on the road Oct. 20 and home date with Florida State Nov. 3 is listed are both a “game to watch” those respective weeks. Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones were first-team All-ACC, fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury on the second team and fifth-year senior offensive guard Terronne Prescod and senior defensive end Darian Roseboro are third-team. In terms of positional rankings within the ACC, the quarterbacks were second, running backs were eighth, receivers/tight ends were first, offensive linemen were third, defensive linemen were seventh, linebackers were 11th and defensive backs were ninth.

Lindy's

Lindy’s has NC State is No. 39 and fourth in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The Pack’s receiving corps was listed eighth best nationally. Finley, who was tabbed the ACC’s “most accurate passer” and picked first-team All-ACC and the No. 11 QB nationally. Junior receiver Kelvin Harmon and senior punter A.J. Cole were second-team. Harmon was also ranked the 17th best receiver in the country. In terms of the NFL Draft, Finley was ranked No. 5 among quarterbacks.

Phil Steele

Phil Steele has NC State at No. 43 in his power poll and predicts the Pack to play in the Independence Bowl against Texas Tech.

Among the positional national group rankings, the quarterbacks were 10th, the receivers were 32nd, the offensive linemen were 32nd and the defensive backs were 51st. In the ACC, he ranked them as followed: • QB – 2 • RB – 8 • WR – 5 • OL – 7 • DL – 10 • LB – 7 • DB – 9 • ST – 11 Steele thinks NC State will finish fifth in the Atlantic Division, and he rated the Pack strength of schedule at No. 40 nationally. On his first-team All-ACC were Finley, Harmon and senior long snapper Tyler Griffiths. The third-team All-ACC has Bradbury, Jones, Roseboro and fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt. Redshirt junior nickel Stephen Griffin was fourth-team All-ACC. Steele also had several NC State players rated high on the draft eligible lists: • Finley — No. 6 QB • Harmon — No. 20 WR • Bradbury — No. 3 C • Jones — No. 8 OG • Prescod — No. 66 OG • Roseboro — No. 38 DE • Pratt — No. 10 OLB

Street & Smith