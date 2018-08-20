Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to kickoff: NC State football top 25, No. 9

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dlyuvb8p4eqapimbisdj
Junior Nick McCloud is NC State's leader among the cornerbacks.
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.

Checking in at No. 9 is the most experienced option on NC State's roster at the cornerback position — junior corner Nick McCloud.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}