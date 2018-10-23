Whether it is senior quarterback Eric Dungey or redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy DeVito, the Syracuse offense will be pass-heavy against NC State on Saturday.

Dungey has had four different games where he threw at least 32 passes, with a season-high 41 at Clemson in a 27-23 loss on Sept. 29. The accomplished 6-foot-4, 226-pounder was having a quality season until he was off a bit in the 40-37 double overtime win vs. North Carolina this past Saturday. Dungey’s final numbers weren’t bad, but they also weren’t what was expected. He went 17-of-33 passing for 225 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions, and he rushed 15 times for 42 yards and a score.

The 6-2, 211-pound DeVito came in and provided a much-needed spark for the Orange in the home win over the Tar Heels. He went 11-of-19 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. The former Rivals.com three-star prospect had only previously played extensive snaps when Dungey was injured against Florida State on Sept. 15.

The 52 passing attempts was a season-high for the Orange offense, and that trend could continue Saturday. NCSU cornerbacks coach George Barlow expects sophomore Chris Ingram and junior Nick McCloud to get tested for the second straight week.

“They have a good group of wideouts and two really good quarterbacks that do a good job with their system,” Barlow said. “They are running the ball, throwing the ball and a lot of RPOs. Both of them are pretty consistent passers.”

Clemson completed 32 of 48 throws for 380 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers 41-7 win over NC State on Saturday. Add in five rushing attempts by CU freshman starter Trevor Lawrence and the game was usually in the hands of the Tigers’ quarterbacks. Odds are good Syracuse will have the same reliance on Dungey and DeVito (or both).

“Just like every week, we are playing some good wideouts and some quality quarterbacks,” Barlow said. “We have to be great with what we do. We have to be great with our eyes and with our feet.

“We have to compete every play to make plays and be in position to make plays.”

NC State is allowing 258.3 passing yards per game with six touchdowns allowed. The Wolfpack have gotten four interceptions during their 5-1 start, including one apiece by Ingram and McCloud.

McCloud is second on the team with 37 tackles and has five passes broken up and a fumble recovery. Ingram is seventh on the squad with 20 stops and has three passes broken up. The duo will be busy with Syracuse’s short passing game.

“We have to play with technique and not get out of sorts and not play with technique and compete and challenge routes,” Barlow said. “We have to do a good job in the press, and even when we are off, we have to do a good job of playing with tempo and not playing too soft in coverage.”

Senior Jamal Custis has become the big surprise for the Orange, literally and figuratively. The 6-5, 213-pounder had just eight catches for 120 yards and a score last year. He has exploded on to the scene with 32 receptions for 592 yards and four touchdowns for the 5-2 Orange. He had seven catches for 162 yards and a touchdown against UNC.

Whether it’s the short passing game or Custis trying to go vertical, it’s about playing with their eyes Barlow said. He just didn’t see the technique and confidence needed against Clemson.

“We just didn’t do that against Clemson,” Barlow said. “We didn’t play the previous five games where we were building and getting better.”

Barlow also said true freshman Teshaun Smith could see time at cornerback. Smith has risen up the cornerback depth chart and could be needed with junior Kishawn Miller injured and freshman De’Von Graves nicked up.

“Teshaun has been developing and he’ll play much more this week,” Barlow said. “He is getting better and better each week, but the guys in front of him have played consistent. He is starting to deserve to get into the game.”