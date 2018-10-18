One of the most amazing statistics from last year’s meeting between NC State and Clemson, was the Wolfpack allowing one sack in 50 pass attempts.

NC State’s offensive line wasn’t doing it against some mediocre defensive lineman. Clemson defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, and defensive ends Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell formed a formidable group, and that doesn’t take into account the Tigers also like to blitz.

NCSU sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley and the Wolfpack offensive line will need a similar effort Saturday to upset the No. 3-ranked Tigers. All four defensive linemen are back, and NCSU will have a different right side of the line this season.

“We are going to have to play as good as we can against that front,” NCSU head coach Dave Doeren said. “They have an NFL front and they do a lot of stuff with them. It’s not just blocking really good games, there are a lot of different games and stunts, that add in DBs and backers.”

Part of NCSU’s success in that regard is the ability of Finley to use a possession passing game where he gets rid of the football quickly. Nothing frustrates a pass rush like seeing a quarterback get rid of the football before they even get going.

“With what we do, moving the ball around and playing with tempo, giving them different things to look at and think about, it’s how we run our system,” Doeren said. “We have to do that and take advantage of tight coverage and get behind them.”

Finley went 31-of-50 passing for 338 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in last year’s 38-31 loss to Clemson in Raleigh. The three games he attempted more than 37 passes ended up being losses last year — vs. South Carolina (64 attempts), Clemson (50) and at Wake Forest (52).

“We aren’t going to do anything different,” Finley said. “We are going to do what we do. I think they bring a lot of stuff and we are good at dinking and dunking. We obviously have a lot of talent to throw too. Our O-Line is protecting very well and those guys really work well together.”

Current junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon had eight catches for 155 yards and a touchdown, and redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers added nine receptions for a score. Doeren expects Harmon, Meyers and the cadre of Wolfpack receivers to face tight coverage Saturday.

“We just have to run our offense and execute and give Ryan a chance to do what he does from the line of scrimmage,” Doeren said.

NCSU fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury knows how close NC State has been against Clemson and this is the seniors last shot at the Tigers.

“We have to continue to execute, trust the coaching and play ball,” Bradbury said. “I haven’t beaten these guys since I’ve been here.”

NC State fifth-year senior left guard Terronne Prescod and Bradbury were both named to the Pro Football Focus midseason All-American squad this week.

“They deserve the credit of buying in and you can develop only if you want to develop,” Doeren said. “I think the mindset those guys have adopted of being workers and having a plan in place with our strength and nutritionist staff to be how they want to be physically.”

That last sentence from Doeren is spelled out in that Prescod needed to lose weight upon his arrival to NC State and Bradbury originally arrived as a tight end, who eventually tried defensive tackle before settling in at center.

“They deserve all the credit they get,” Doeren said. “I think those guys are playing hard and they are tough guys. Like I told them, it’s better to win it then be on some mid-year deal. Lets keep doing it.”

NC State’s own defensive line will need to put pressure on freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but also will have their hands full with sophomore running back Travis Etienne. He rushed eight times for 31 yards last year, backing up Tavien Feaster, but he’s become a dominant college running back in surpassing Feaster.

Doeren pointed out that some of the carries that former CU quarterback Kelly Bryant had are now going to Etienne.

“He is their guy and he is the one that stirs the pot for their offense,” Doeren said. “He is playing with a lot of confidence and is playing more. He is scoring every eight touches.”

Etienne has rushed 83 times for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 9.2 yards per carry. Doeren knows his safeties have to be ready to prevent Clemson’s bevy of “explosive plays” which leads the country.

“That is why they are named the safety,” Doeren said. “That is the name of the position for a reason, to get it down. It’s critical.

“They thrive on explosive plays on offense. One of our keys to victory is obviously eliminating those and not giving them up for touchdowns.”