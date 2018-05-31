Long-time NC State manager Elliott Avent has been bullish on his Wolfpack all season, and now the team has a chance to reward their coach for his positivity.

NCSU is making its 30th postseason appearance and hosting the NCAA Tournament regional for the sixth time Friday. Avent called this particular team his “most consistent” ever, ranking No. 15 in the country by Baseball America.

“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching here for 22 years, and pleasure of being an assistant here under Ray Tanner too,” Avent said. “I have a long history with NC State and a love affair with NC State.

“I never try to use the words best or most or those kind of things. You love all your ball clubs and they are all different. I want to congratulate this club from start to finish, they have been committed.”

NC State has remained consistent in its approach to the first games of postseason events. Freshman pitcher Reid Johnston will start vs. Army at 7 p.m. Friday at Doak Field at Doak Park. Army is countering with junior lefty Tyler Giovinco, who went 8-5 with a 3.39 earned-run average in 14 starts this season.

The winner of NC State/Army will play the winner of Auburn/Northeastern at 7 p.m. Saturday in Raleigh. Each game of the Raleigh Regional will be on ESPN3.com or Watch ESPN. Avent wants to get off to a good start against Army in order to save the pitching staff.

“Going through the loser’s bracket can be done and has been done, but it is difficult,” Avent said.

Johnston carries a 7-0 record with a 3.13 ERA, striking out 45 in 60 1/3 innings. The right started the season in the bullpen, he picked up four saves, but moved into the rotation and has started nine times this season.

Johnston went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a surprising three walks in the 4-2 loss to Virginia last Thursday. The Wolfpack fell the next contest 5-2 to Florida State to finish 40-16, but still got the No. 16 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Johnston had previously started against Virginia in the first contest of the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C.

“I’m going to keep doing what I do and pound the zone,” Johnston said. “A bunch of people have asked me I’ve been nervous, but I’ve thrown in front of a big crowd.

“The ACC Tournament was a good experience, but not my best outing. I’m going to learn from that.”

The Johnston and catcher Patrick Bailey battery duo will get tested against Army’s run game. Opponents went 38 of 55 on stolen-base attempts this season. Army stole 88 bases with center fielder Jacob Hurtubise leading the way with 40 out of 46 attempts.

“Patrick is awesome back there,” said Johnston on his roommate. “I’ve gotten to know him better than the other catchers. It’s just a comfortability thing. I’ve spend a lot of time with him. We talk about pitching stuff in our free time hanging out.”

Bailey is the latest in a long line of talented catchers under Avent. He won the ACC freshman of the year award after hitting .316 with 11 homers and 33 runs batted in.

“We’ve been fortunate here,” Avent said. “We’ve had so many good catchers here and so many good center fielders. They have a good running team. Our pitchers hold runners pretty good and we have great throwing catchers.”