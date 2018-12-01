Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

There’s nothing to analyze about NC Sate’s 58-3 win over East Carolina other than you feel for the Pirates' players. College football first and foremost should be about the players having fun, and there was probably nothing to enjoy for ECU over the past couple weeks.

NC State though had a ton of fun to say the least Saturday — having an offensive lineman score on a one-yard touchdown run or sending a linebacker back to field a punt or having milestones reached left and right for both the team and individual players can do that for you.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren half-joked there was no need to send out game balls in the locker room because there was too much good to risk leaving someone out.

The ultimate milestone though is the state of the program, which just registered a nine-win regular season for just the third time in school history (a fourth, the 2002 squad, won 10 games in the regular season and then captured the Gator Bowl to finish with a school-record 11). That’s just the start, and Doeren made sure to point that out in his postgame press conference.

He noted how the Pack had six players on the first-team All-ACC and nine overall on the all-conference teams, and the NC State just recorded a second-straight season of at least nine wins, which has not happened since 1991-92.

“I think we’re a team that should be ranked in the top 25, in my opinion ... deserves to be in an elite bowl game," Doeren said.

NC State will likely get its wish of playing somewhere in Florida — either Jacksonville or Orlando — and playing a quality opponent from a Power Five conference. You can understand why Doeren takes pride in that. Consider six years ago, in year one of his regime, his next-to-final game of the regular season was a 42-28 loss to the Pirates.

“Probably the low point of my career,” Doeren recalled.

Then just two years ago NC State had a season of high hopes take an early hit with a stunning 33-30 loss in Greenville, dropping Doeren to 0-2 against the Pirates. He has grown tired over the years of seeing ECU fans flashing their Pirate hook hand signal at him.

“I want to break it off, so I did that today,” Doeren said.

The best way to cap the year for NC State would be a second straight top-25 finish. Doeren thinks NCSU should in the mix.

“Hopefully they will see the value of our work,” Doeren said of the voters. “We got one lost to an unranked team with 30 seconds left in the game. I think we deserve to be in upper tier bowl, said that many times. … We got a really good football team. That’s the standard here — not only to be in bowl games but win bowl games and continue to elevate which bowl games we are going to.”

What Doeren seemed to want most is some respect for where his program has come and where it currently sits. UNC’s hire of its former coach Mack Brown is sure to spark some enthusiasm for the Heels, especially on the recruiting trail where Chapel Hill has fallen behind not only NC State but also Wake Forest and Duke in this year’s in-state class.

Doeren almost sounded like he was sending a reminder that the Pack is not going away, even if Brown is back.

“In my opinion this is the best football school in the state of North Carolina with the best fan base in the state of North Carolina,” Doeren said. “We’re going to continue to do everything we can to keep it that way, recruit the best players in the state to stay home and attract great players from out of state to come join us.”

Incoming commits, many of whom were at the game Saturday, have some large shoes to fill from a graduating class at NC State that paved the way for Doeren’s program.

“That’s what college football is about,” sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley said. “It’s about coming to a program and leaving it better than when you came into it.”

Doeren can testify that Finley and company have done exactly that. It seems like a long time ago when NC State was the overmatched team in Carter-Finley Stadium against East Carolina at the end of a season.

“It’s been a special year, a special group,” Doeren said. “There’s been a lot injuries, a lot of smoke and mirrors at times, a lot of young guys playing. To win nine games, I think a lot of people at the beginning of the year weren’t expecting us to do that. “