As the “stop the season” takes in sports media shot up the figurative Scoville Scale just like the daily average temperature and coronavirus cases in North Carolina in the month of June, the general confidence level of whether or not a college football season will be played in its entirety this fall, if at all, has leveled off in the past week.

Of course, depending on what region of the country one resides or how the COVID-19 statistics of the day look in said region, the general outlook could take yet another 180-degree turn into optimism this week.

The only consistency in this month of June as it pertains to the return of college sports is the unpredictability of whether or not college football will be played in the fall. We entered the month with optimism and statistics trending in the right direction only to leave the month behind on Tuesday with, at the very least, some thoughts of doubt entering July.

But the general feeling around sports media is just that, feeling. While we’ve done our best to analyze public health data like a team’s stat sheet and interpret it with bold forecasts for how the fall will look with the same level of accuracy of final score predictions when games do return, the real outcomes will actually be determined in the month of July by the true decision-makers.

As the United States enters its birthday week concluding with a Fourth of July weekend that is typically the summer’s busiest in terms of travel, how much its citizens listen to social distancing and mask requirements in order to mitigate a reactionary spike in COVID-19 cases could very well seal the fate of whether or not college football returns this fall.